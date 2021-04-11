BIG plans for old EV batteries

With battery-powered vehicles primed to become more significant in New Zealand, local work is under way to resolve one perceived environmental problem from these green machines: what to do with exhausted electric car batteries and what are the options in respect to replacement and recycling?

It’s a big subject. BIG is onto it.

That’s the Battery Industry Group, originally the Battery Leaders Group when convened in late 2018 – you can see why they changed; BIG is such a great acronym – whose primary job is to help inform the context for responsible end-of-life management of large batteries, primarily those in electric vehicles.

Supplied What exactly happens to EV batteries at the end of their lives? BIG has big plans for that.

Mainly funded by Ministry for the Environment, but with new vehicle distributor mouthpiece the Motor Industry Association and Auckland electricity and gas distributor Vector also chipping in, BIG is no small-time endeavour; 170 members from businesses, academia and organisations, expert across energy, transport, waste and battery sectors.

Electric car batteries fall into two main types; the nickel hydride types that have been common to hybrids for years and newer lithium-ions needed in fully electric vehicles. It’s the latter that have fuelled a draft paper, going to the Ministry by April 20, that aims to lay groundwork for a specific legislation addressing disposal, a next step to last July’s declaration of large batteries being specifically declared a ‘priority product’ under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008.

Supplied Juhi Shareef, chair of the Battery Industry Group, says we don’t have a battery problem right now, but that will change very quickly.

BIG’s chair is Juhi Shareef. As she explains it, BIG effectively proposes a guardianship encompassing every aspect of a battery’s NZ-market involvement, from the moment of arrival to point of disposal. It favours product stewardship - an acceptance of responsibility for reducing a product’s environmental impact –financial obligation and declarations of compliance and envisages involvement from Customs, NZ Transport Agency and Ministry for the Environment.

It sees end-of-use in a car not being the end-of-life for an EV battery; more a point of transition. Even when they become too exhausted to run vehicles, batteries have enough zap left in them to warrant being repurposed as power storage units, a practice BIG sees worthy of incentive. And when a battery IS truly depleted? It foresees an accredited recycler taking over, with the PSO (Product Stewardship Organisation) covering the net costs of recycling.

The scheme will add to the cost of batteries, but how much will be decided by a formula. Because the number of batteries reaching end of life will, for a long time, be less than the numbers imported/placed on the market, the costs added to imported batteries at the start of the scheme will be much lower than the actual cost of recycling them. Financial modelling undertaken suggests that the likely fees in the first 20 years will be between $20 and $260 per large battery.

BIG accepts its pitch might trigger potential for more wide-ranging ‘end of life vehicle’ regulation to ensure all types of vehicles are treated equitably. But it hopes something will happen, by 2023. Once the paper is put, it’ll be up the Environment Ministry.

Why now? Because regardless that EVs still constitute under one percent of the national fleet and despite there obviously being no hope of achieving the previous Government’s goal of 64,000 electrics in national circulation by the end of 2021, it’s also predicted automotive products will account for 90 percent of li-ion batteries by 2025.

123RF Dealing with old EV batteries is significantly more complicated than the sorts of batteries we are used to.

Some research also anticipates more than 11 million tonnes of environmentally harmful battery waste worldwide a year within the next 20 years if we simply ignore the issue.

“We don’t have a problem right now because we don’t have enough EVs coming in,” Ms Shareef says. But with a Climate Change report recommending banning sale of internal combustion engine cars from 2032 “the situation is going to change for us, and radically.”

Many NZ-new EVs will land over the next few years, yet this country is also in an unusual situation with uptake being very much driven by used imports – that’s why the Nissan Leaf, despite barely achieving as a new car, is nonetheless our most popular plug-in choice. Ms Shareef believes used cars will continue as a preferred choice. Which raises a challenge.

“A lot of them come from the UK and Japan, which is also quite committed to hydrogen as well as hybrid. There are not the volumes of EVs being used in either of those countries yet, so there is more demand for (ex-overseas’ used) EVs at the moment than there is supply.”

Though this has accelerated mainstream access, it also hastens the need to act. With ex-Japan fare landing with 10 years’ use, conceivably the batteries in many cars are close to their best-before age, if not when landed then certainly by now.

SUPPLIED Used import EVs like the Nissan Leaf make up the majority of our second hand EV fleet, accelerating the need to do something about old batteries.

“Over the next five to 10 years we are going to start seeing more end-of-life batteries … that’s why we want to front-foot the problem.

“We just want to make sure we have a solution in place, so that when they come out of cars they can be re-used, as part of a circular economy, and then at end-of-life they can be properly processed.”

As for NZ actually taking responsibility for the actual recycling of depleted batteries? New car distributors involved in retrieving exhausted batteries for end-of-life disposal send them overseas to specialists.

Ms Shareef sees that continuing. Total disposal requires specialist attention.

Battery designs are not standardised, some were not designed with dismantlement in mind and they’re dangerous. Damaged cells can go into a state of thermal runaway, which could cause the battery to catch fire or explode. Beyond that, separating ingredients of lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt is complex. Likewise retrieving rare earth components from electric motors.

BIG says NZ recyclers are keen on partial dismantling but Envirostream, located in Australia, is the closest specialist in total battery breakdown, so it’s the one being mooted.

Maybe a full-scale battery recycling operation could start here, but it all comes down to economies of scale. Plus, battery technology is forever evolving; solid state batteries – conceivably far more efficient than lithium-ion types but also set to be utterly different in construction and materials – seem close to fruition.

“What we don’t want to do is build a really costly recycling centre when different car companies are already looking at these different chemistries and technologies. There’s no point building a massive plant just for lithium-ion when, in 20 years on, we might well have moved to something else entirely.”