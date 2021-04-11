Me and my EV

Here are our picks for the best EV in every price range, new and used.

While EVs have been around for as long as the car has, they are still a new and mysterious thing for a lot of people. While we certainly hope our Go Electric EV guide has helped, sometimes you just need to hear from people who have put their own money into things.

For that reason we talked to four very different owners who have taken the plunge and bought four very different EVs to find out their motivations for ditching petrol, their experiences since and their advice for anyone considering making the change.

With everything from a Nissan Leaf to a Tesla Model S they cover the whole spectrum of EVs and buyers, but they all share an enthusiasm for their EVs.

Stuff Four different owners with four different EVs, but they all love them.

Alex Keeble – 2011 Nissan Leaf

Alex Keeble is a woman of her word. When she interviewed for her job with Deep South Challenge three years ago, she told the panel she’d buy an EV if they picked her. They did, so she felt she had to follow through – it’s a climate change adaptation outfit after all.

An online group of local electric vehicle owners talked her through the basics, one even checked a battery for her, and she got herself a secondhand 2011 Nissan Leaf for $13,000.

Tessa Johnstone/Stuff Alex Keeble bought her 2011 Nissan Leaf in 2018 and hasn’t looked back.

“I love it. I’m such a convert. I proselytize to anyone who’s got any money. Don’t spend it on a house, buy an electric car.”

Some of her Leaf love, says Alex, is simply the fact that it’s a new car – it’s got an electronic dash and airbags, for example. But it’s also about being a bit less harmful to the environment.

“It’s been a great way to talk to our kids about climate change, about stuff you can do. They’re carbon warriors now, my littlest one especially tells everyone about the car.

Tessa Johnstone/Stuff Alex says the Leaf has also been a great way to talk to her kids about climate change.

“My middle boy, who’s a real car fanatic and knows more about cars than I’ll ever hope to know and they have really interesting conversations about future technology. It gives me that sense of hope.”

While her old nine-bar Leaf doesn’t have the greatest range – road trips with the kids are out of the question – for most day-to-day short trips it doesn’t matter, especially now that charging infrastructure is better.

“The range anxiety is real, but not so real anymore now that there are chargers everywhere.”

Emma Wooldridge Hyett – 2017 Tesla Model S

Midwife Emma Wooldridge Hyett drives 800km every week and often needs to be places in a hurry – so a Tesla Model S just made sense.

Tessa Johnstone/Stuff Emma Wooldridge Hyett drives 800km every week, which ruled out a lot of EVs, but not all a Tesla Model S.

The mother-of-two admitted to her partner while shopping for a new work vehicle that “the only car that will make me smile is a Tesla”. Emma was joking, sort of – but the next day they were test driving one.

She says that once they did the sums – the price of a new petrol car plus 800kms worth of gas each week, versus an electric vehicle – there wasn’t a huge difference in price. So she bought a secondhand, New Zealand-new Tesla S 75D that brought her joy as well as served her work and family needs.

“I have wanted a Tesla for a long time. I don’t really do cars, and I’d never thought of it as a luxury car other than the price. But I was in awe of the technology and the range and the brains behind it.”

Tessa Johnstone/Stuff When Emma added up the cost of an ICE car plus petrol costs, the higher purchase price of the Tesla still made sense.

Her Tesla goes from 0 to 100km in 4.4 seconds, has a range of just under 400km per charge, has two pop-up child seats in the boot and, among a wild array of bells and whistles, you can change the indicator noise – her daughters’ favourite is the fart noise.

Her advice to other would-be EV owners: “Buy what you need. If I wasn’t doing so many ks, I’d be totally happy with a Leaf. And it’s not as hard as you think, it’s just like any other learning curve ... That anxiety you’ve got is just your brain telling you know you need more information.”

Ayo Oyawale – 2019 Hyundai Ioniq

Ayo Oyawale once made the mistake of letting his wife drive his 2019 Hyundai Ioniq.

“It was a battle to get it off her, for real. She was even more sold on it than I was… One day she told me she bets she can do 0 to 100 in – at that point I was like woah, woah, woah.”

Tessa Johnstone/Stuff Ayo Oyawale bought his Hyundai Ioniq for a job that disappeared, so he started his own EV-based business.

The car is still used by the whole family, with Ayo’s two sons regularly shuttled around in it. But it’s primarily a work vehicle.

Ayo bought the car at the end of 2019 after quitting his full-time government job to drive with Green Cabs and focus on his other work as a pastor. Unfortunately, Green Cabs folded a couple of months later.

Not one to let a hiccup like that get in his way, Ayo started EkoCabs in March last year with business partner Tayo Agunlejika instead, and they now have about 10 EVs in their fleet.

He rates the Ioniq in particular: “It’s sleek – for the price of an Ioniq, you get a very high class vehicle that can stand alongside Audi and BMWs, but without spending quite as much. I got it at $65,000, but those with a similar range would be around $100,000.”

Tessa Johnstone/Stuff Oyo’s company, EkoCabs, now has a fleet of 10 EVs.

A full charge gets about 310 kilometres, and while Ayo and his wife had been worried about what charging might add to their electricity bill, the most it’s ever been is an extra $50 a month.

Ayo says it can take discipline to make sure the car’s charged, and it can change the way you travel. You start thinking planning trips from charger to charger, rather than from destination A to B, he says.

But he would never go back: “What you think you’re losing in a higher purchase price, you get back in savings.”

Shaun Ross – 2016 Kia Soul

Wellington’s Shaun Ross and his family eased themselves into electric life.

Anxious about the range of a full electric vehicle, they started with a plug-in hybrid, but quickly realised there was nothing to worry about and added a Kia Soul EV 2016 to the fleet.

Tessa Johnstone/Stuff Shaun Ross was initially concerned about the range of EVs, but a PHEV convinced him it wouldn’t be a problem.

“That was about four years ago, and it hasn’t missed a beat,” says Shaun.

Shaun worked in the oil and gas industry in Qatar for a decade, and on his return to New Zealand, decided he wanted to be a part of the change to a more sustainable world. But he also just thinks electric vehicles are a great option for commuters.

“The benefits are they are very zippy to run, they’re convenient, you just plug them in at home and they’re ready to go, they’re cheap to run, it makes a lot of sense.”

What he really wants though, is an electric 4WD ute that will allow him to take the caravan away and for his bush-bashing adventures.

Tessa Johnstone/Stuff Shaun says he really wants an electric ute, which would be the top of a lot of Kiwi’s wish lists.

“As soon as something like that comes out I’ll be first in the queue. [The industry] is coming along, but it’s slow.”

His only advice for people wanting to switch to an electric vehicle is to go for it.

“Most of the concerns that people have are easily dispelled ... Range is not an issue for everyday use. Every EV on the market will cover more than 90 percent of the journeys New Zealanders do – even a worn out Leaf. There are plenty of options to cover the rest of the journeys.”