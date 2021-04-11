Plugging in: what type of plug does an EV use?

Not every EV uses the same kind of plug - here are the main ones in New Zealand.

If you don’t own an EV but have ever stopped and looked at a public fast charger, you could be forgiven for getting quite confused by the different plugs on offer.

Ask someone about them, and it doesn’t get much better: Type 1? Type 2? CHAdeMO? What does it all mean?

Luckily, we can explain it to you. And it is actually quite simple. But firstly: yes, there are different plugs and, no, there currently isn't a standard for all chargers and cars.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Charging an EV is easy, but it pays to know what plug you need before you buy.

There are a number of different types of plug and while some charge stations offer a choice, not every one offers everything.

Previously the most common was the Type 1 (aka J1772), as fitted to the likes of the Audi A3 e-tron, BMW i3 and i8 and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for the Kiwi market. It's a connector that still converts AC power to DC, so it's slower than the current generation of 'fast chargers'.

Damien O'Carroll These are the most common types of EV plugs in New Zealand, with the Type 2 CCS (top left) quickly becoming the most popular.

There is also another version of the Type 1 called the SAE Combo, which has the same plug shape but with two extra pins underneath to allow much more rapid DC charging. Yes, the Type 1 and Combo look quite similar. No, they're not interchangeable.

The most common type in Japan is CHAdeMO, which uses an incredibly intricate-looking plug and thick firehose-like cord. You'll find this on a Nissan Leaf (although older Leafs also have a Type 1 connector for good measure) and other used imports from Japan like the Kia Soul, Mitsubishi iMiev and some Outlander PHEVs.

The Type 2 (aka Mennekes) standard seems to be taking the lead recently, however, as it supports both AC (the single Type 2 plug, bottom right in the picture above) and DC (the CCS Type 2 with the two extra pins, top left in the pic) charging.

This has gained favour among European manufacturers and there is even talk of phasing out Type 1 and CHAdeMO in Europe.

Jeff Chiu/AP Tesla has its own plugs for its supercharger network, but offers adaptors for owners to use other chargers as well.

NZTA issued guidelines in 2016 on the socket types to install at public stations, saying that they should offer an AC socketed Type 2 connection (with drivers supplying a cable to fit their car) and DC CHAdeMO and Type 2 CCS cabled connections, with the option of an AC Type 2 socket.

A lot public charging stations offer this, but not all, so if you buy an EV, familiarise yourself with the charge stations that accept your connector.

However, the majority of new EVs coming into New Zealand use the Type 2 CCS plug, while Tesla does its own thing, with a proprietary plug for its supercharger network. Tesla does offer a range of adaptors for use with other public charging stations though.