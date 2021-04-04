Quick Charge 03/04: this week in EV news

If you were fooled by VW’s alleged name change, you really weren’t paying attention – it used the ‘Voltswagen’ thing back in 2013 with the e-up! EV...

Volkswagen shocks the world’s media

The biggest EV story of the week had little to do with actual electric cars and much to do with an April Fool's joke that either backfired spectacularly or was smart marketing stunt that worked absolutely brilliantly. Depending on whether it fooled you, it seems...

Reports first came out a few days from the end of March that a press release had been accidentally published on Volkswagen of America’s website revealing that the company was changing its name to “Voltswagen” due to its increasing commitment to electrification.

Supplied Volkswagen also happened to be launching the ID.4 EV at the same time. I mean, c’mon...

The release was quickly removed, but not before some large mainstream media outlets had got wind of it and jumped in headfirst, reporting that it was clearly happening because it obviously wasn’t April Fool’s day yet.

READ MORE:

* Quick Charge 27/03: this week in EV news

* Surprise! Volkswagen cancels development of new combustion engines

* Sunday Drive: Mini Electric

* Million-dollar showrooms in malls are the new battleground for China EVs



The more specialist motoring media remained somewhat sceptical, but a lot still went with it, albeit with the caveat that in might be a joke... maybe?

However, when Volkswagen of America came out and flat out said it was absolutely true and most definitely happening, and was in no way an April Fool’s-related publicity stunt for the US launch of the ID.4 all-electric SUV that just happened to be that month, all hell broke loose as reputable sources started reporting it as fact and even specialist motoring outlets (who definitely should have smelled a rat simply because nothing whatsoever came directly from Volkswagen head office, only from the American arm...) bought into it hook, line and sinker.

Of course, it was all nonsense.

You can read about it here, but essentially Volkswagen of America either messed up and dropped the April Fool’s joke a few days early, then decided to try and see it through with a fake confirmation, or brilliantly played the media all along with a strategic early “leak” and subsequent confirmation.

Either way it got them LOADS of coverage. And even the whiny, butt-covering pieces that came after accusing Volkswagen of lying to the media or somehow comparing a silly joke to the dieselgate scandal just came off as salty journos grumbling because they completely fell for an incredibly obvious dad-joke...

Well-played Volkswagen of America. Well played indeed...

Triumph teases its all-electric bike

Triumph has revealed a bunch of sketches for its current pet project, an all-electric two-wheeler developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), Integral Powertrain Ltd.’s e-Drive Division, and WMG at the University of Warwick.

Supplied Triumph has revealed more information about its TE-1 electric motorbike.

Called the TE-1, there is a new twin-spar aluminium frame built for the battery and electric motor, which weighs just ten kilograms. And considering the powertrain makes 130kW of power with an unspecified (but probably large) amount of torque, it sounds like it is coming along nicely...

You can read all about the latest details here.

Biden backs EVs

At the moment General Motors is really the only traditional US carmaker all that serious about switching to EVs, but that could be set to change with President Joe Biden unveiling an outline of his infrastructure plan that includes a proposed US$174 billion investment in electric vehicles.

From the plan:

“U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle (EV) sales is only one-third the size of the Chinese EV market. The President believes that must change.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden has revealed a US$174 billion boost for EV production and uptake in the USA.

“He is proposing a $174 billion investment to win the EV market. His plan will enable automakers to spur domestic supply chains from raw materials to parts, retool factories to compete globally, and support American workers to make batteries and EVs.

“It will give consumers point of sale rebates and tax incentives to buy American-made EVs, while ensuring that these vehicles are affordable for all families and manufactured by workers with good jobs.”

You can read more about Electrek’s take on Biden’s plan to rev up EVs in the USA here.

You’re too late to buy the first Hummer EV. Even if you could afford it...

GM has sold the first all-electric Hummer to roll off the assembly line for a thoroughly staggering US$2.5m (NZ$3.5m).

Supplied/Supplied The first all-electric Hummer has sold for a colossal sum of money. But it is for a good cause.

It was at auction, however, and it was also for a good cause, with all the profits going to the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation that offers support to the families of first responders and member of the US military injured or killed in the line of duty.

You can read more about the Hummer’s sale, as well as the sale of VIN-001 Ford Bronco right here.

US website Edmunds finds Tesla’s range claims dodgy. Oh, and don’t buy one with Bitcoin if you actually care about the planet...

US website Edmunds recently published the results of its real-world range testing for electric vehicles. Notably, every Tesla the team tested in 2020 came up short of matching the EPA’s range estimate. Almost all other EVs they tested met or exceeded those estimates.

Scott Jacobs/AP US website Edmunds upset Tesla with a test of their (and other) EV’s ranges. So they did the tests again, and it didn’t get any better for Tesla.

That result, as you can likely guess, ruffled some feathers at Tesla headquarters which then reached out to the Edmunds test team to dispute their figures by arguing that by stopping the EV range tests at zero indicated miles, rather than pressing on until the battery died, Edmunds was underestimating their vehicles’ true range.

Basically, every other manufacturer states a range until when the car reads zero, whereas Tesla quotes the range that runs the car to a standstill, including the “safety buffer” as part of the total range.

So Edmunds repeated the test, this time running all the cars to a standstill. It didn’t get any better for Tesla...

You can read all about the results of the second tests right here.

Meanwhile, if you were excited about the idea of paying for a Tesla with the virtual currency Bitcoin, following the company’s big investment in it, you might want to think about that a bit. Sorry.

Getty Images If you are buying a Tesla for the sake of the planet, you probably shouldn’t pay for it with Bitcoin.

It seems that the energy used “mining” Bitcoin (basically rooms full of massive computer servers sucking massive amounts of electricity) actually cancels out all the good you would do for the planet by running an EV in the first place.

In fact, ponying up some freshly minted Bitcoin today for a Model 3 with a performance upgrade and the carbon footprint involved in mining that Bitcoin is almost nine times the estimated reduction in emissions for a vehicle of that sort over its lifetime...

You can read more about this conundrum here.

Is this the solar-powered future of EVs? Or just more fantasy vapourware?

Humble Motors is a start-up that has just revealed its first product – five-seat electric crossover that will eventually become the world’s first solar-powered SUV.

Supplied Future or fantasy? We really hope the Humble One isn’t more EV vapourware. And that it gets a better name...

That’s right – it will definitely happen! I mean, for proof of this we only need to look at all those other hugely successful EV start-ups that have changed the world of motoring as we know it... oh, wait...

Potentially another Lordstown Motors, Humble Motors’ incredibly cool SUV at least looks the part, with its slick, aggressive styling. The company is throwing around some big numbers to match those sexy looks too, with 761kW and 800km of range apparently on offer, with up to 97km of range from the solar panels during the day.

Oh, and apparently they have taken US$20 million in orders too. Remind you of something else?

Anyway, we really hope it is a real thing and happens, because it looks awesome. You can read more about it here.

Kia’s EV6 is heading here!

While the Humble Motors EV looks cool, but may not be real, here is a very cool looking EV crossover that is not only very real indeed, it has just been confirmed to be heading to our shores.

Kia's latest design language is called 'Opposites United', first seen on the new EV6.

Kia revealed its EV6 a few weeks back, and we were rather taken by its sleek looks and impressive specs. Now the company has confirmed that it is definitely heading our way.

Three models will be available, the entry model, a GT-Line model and a range-topping GT model that will offer impressive performance – the top-rung GT uses the larger battery pack and two motors with power increased to 430kW, torque up to 740Nm and will hit 100kmh in 3.5 seconds.

Read more about the Kia EV6 by clicking here.

Lexus and Genesis both reveal sexy all-electric concepts

It was a week for the luxury arms of mainstream manufacturers to reveal sexy EV concepts, with both Lexus (Toyota) and Genesis (Hyundai) getting in on the act.

Supplied Nice to see that in a world dominated by SUVs a carmaker can still at least design a sexy coupe...

Lexus revealed the sleek ‘”it-could-only-be-a-Lexus” LF-Z (which you can read more about here), while Genesis showed off the incredibly sexy Concept X coupe (which you can read all about right here).

Lordstown shows of its first to Endurance Betas

Despite all of its recent woes, Lordstown Motors seems to be pushing ahead with production of its Endurance pickup and has recently posted a video on YouTube of the first two of 57 planned prototypes.

Lordstown has a fair bit to prove after Hindenburg Research questioned multiple things, including the number of pre-orders and the first prototype burst into flames during a test drive.

You can watch the YouTube video below, or see what InsideEVs has to say about it all by clicking here.

The Lucid Air gets closer...

While Lucid Motors has yet to confirm a specific timeline for when customers might see first deliveries of its flagship Air sedan, the anticipation around it continues to grow.

Now the company has released a behind-the-scenes look at its AMP-1 facility in Casa Grande, Arizona which you can watch below. It’s cool and all, but everybody still just wants to know when the much-promised EV will finally make it into buyer’s hands...