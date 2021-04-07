GM reveals Hummer EV SUV

The SUV version of GM's Hummer EV packs just as much clever tech and formidable off-road ability as the pickup version.

General Motors resurrected the Hummer last year, as an all-conquering, 746kW electric truck designed to beat the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado at their own game. But what if you don’t want a truck? GM has you covered there too with the Hummer EV SUV.

The SUV is essentially a shortened Hummer EV truck with a covered tray and less power. It offers up to 619kW, chunky 35-inch off-road tyres, bulging fenders and optional air suspension that raises it more than 150mm.

While the 619kW tri-motor version is the most potent, there will also be a dual-motor version with 466kW. Still nothing to sniff at, mind.

Supplied Really, it’s a win-win here. With any luck, GMSV will bring a few to our roads too...

As for range, GM is being a bit murky there, only confirming that the 20-module Ultium battery can offer more than 483km of range per charge while 300kW fast-charging can pump the pack with 161km of range in as little as 10 minutes. That’s in the tri-motor model – the dual-motor uses a 16-module battery with a claimed range of 402km.

For reference, the Hummer truck has a 24-module battery and can travel as much as 563km.

Supplied Do those rear lights look a little Defender-ish to you?

The SUV is 4999mm in length with a 3218mm wheelbase and 406mm of standard ground clearance. If you’re considering taking the Hummer SUV off-road, approach, departure, and break-over angles are 49.6, 49.0, and 34.4 degrees respectively.

There’s plenty of storage too, with as much as 2136 litres of space with the rear seats folded flat. Extra space is available in the frunk as well.

Some features include Enhanced Super Cruise (GM’s latest driver assistance system), four-wheel steer with Crab Walk and launch control. There will also be something new called Power Station, which basically turns the Hummer EV into a mobile power source, as the name suggests. It will be able to output 3kW of energy, enough to power lights, TVs and even other EVs.