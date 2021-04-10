Quick Charge 10/04: this week in EV news

Check out Stuff Motoring’s Go Electric EV guide, out this week!

As from tomorrow Stuff Motoring will be publishing a guide to all things electric in the car world with our first-ever Go Electric supplement in newspapers and online.

Look out for it in print in the Sunday Star Times tomorrow and on Monday in the Dominion Post, Christchurch Press, Waikato Times, Manawatu Standard, Timaru Herald, Southland Times, Marlborough Express, Nelson Mail and Taranaki Daily News, as well as right here online, where we will have larger versions of the print articles, as well as more stories that will only appear online.

Supplied Should you make the switch to an EV? And which one should you consider? Go Electric is here to help!

You can find all the articles in the guide by clicking here, or by searching for #GoElectricNZ on Stuff or on social media. And if you like what we are trying to do with it, then please share it using the #GoElectricNZ hashtag!

Tesla still on a roll both here and overseas

The Tesla Model 3 has easily retained its title of New Zealand’s best-selling new EV in March racking up an impressive 270 registrations for the month.

DAVID LINKLATER Tesla Model 3 Performance in white NZ.

While the Model 3’s year-to-date sales of 385 units suggests a big shipment arrived in March, it was good enough to make up a hefty 64 per cent of all new EV sales (424 for the month) as well as make it the seventh biggest-selling passenger vehicle (including SUVs) overall for the month too.

Overshadowed by the Tesla, but still impressive in its own right was MG’s registrations of 59 ZS EVs in March. This came from a total sales of 232 ZS’s for the month, meaning that the all-electric version accounted for 25 per cent of the company’s small SUV’s sales.

You can read about March’s EV sales by clicking here.

Supplied/Stuff New Zealand’s cheapest new EV also happens to be a very good one.

While the Model 3 is the star in New Zealand, overseas the Model Y small SUV has been shaking things up.

Despite a shortage of computer chips that has hit the global auto industry on top of the pandemic, Tesla delivered nearly 185,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter of this year – more than double the same time last year, and handily beating Wall Street estimates of 168,000 for January through March.

The company says this was largely due to the Model Y being particularly well-received in China, the world’s largest EV market.

SUPPLIED Tesla’s Model Y has been a raging success in China, helping to double the company’s sales for the first quarter of 2021.

Things aren’t so hot for the company’s older models though, with just over 2,000 Model S and Models X's being delivered in the same time frame.

You can read about Tesla’s early 2021 success right here.

GM doubles down on electric Hummers and reveals an even bigger EV...

General Motors has revealed the SUV version of the all-new, all-electric resurrected Hummer.

The SUV is essentially a shortened Hummer EV pickup with a covered tray and less power – “only” 619kW. While the 619kW tri-motor version is the most potent, there will also be a dual-motor version with 466kW.

SUPPLIED The SUV version of GM's Hummer EV packs just as much clever tech and formidable off-road ability as the pickup version.

As you would expect for something that will easily cost north of NZ$100,000 the Hummer SUV comes fully-loaded, with Enhanced Super Cruise (GM’s latest driver assistance system), four-wheel steer with Crab Walk and launch control, along with a new feature GM is calling “Power Station”, which basically turns the Hummer EV into a mobile power source, as the name suggests. It will be able to output 3kW of energy, enough to power lights, TVs and even other EVs.

Check out the full details on the big EV here.

Meanwhile, the company has also revealed that it will be building an all-electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado.

Supplied While the ICE version of Chevrolet’s current Silverado is heading here via GMSV, the local distributor is remaining tight-lipped on any future EV variants.

GM president Mark Reuss only confirmed the truck will happen, without getting into powertrain specifics and only saying that it will have a rsange of “more than 400 miles (643km)”. However, it isn’t a far stretch to assume it will use know-how gained from that upcoming Hummer EV truck, as well as some of its electricals.

Read more about GM’s plans to electrify Chevrolet here.

Timing the shift to EVs wrong could prove fatal to some carmakers

KPMG has released a report titled "Place Your Billion-Dollar Bets Wisely” that says carmakers are pouring more cash into chasing EV sales (US$200 billion) than what KPMG estimates NASA spent, adjusted for inflation, to put a man on the moon.

Carmakers are spending more money on the rush to switch to EVs than NASA spent sending a man to the moon.

The report says that if they get their timing wrong, could go spectacularly wrong for some of them and that the fate of automakers will be determined by how executives balance the decline of the internal-combustion engine with the rise of battery power, along with other drivetrains.

You can read more about the report here.

Polestar wants to build a carbon-neutral car by 2030

Off-setting emissions isn’t good enough claims Chinese-owned Volvo-offshoot Polestar, so the company has big plans to build the world's first totally carbon-neutral car that completely negates emissions created from its manufacture before the end of the decade.

Polestar's 0 Project will end up as the first ever totally carbon-neutral car.

The company hasn’t released any details on exactly how it plans to do that, but says it will start by delivering full transparency on all of its processes, starting with the carbon footprint and traced materials. More parameters, such as recycled/renewable materials, will be incorporated in the product labelling over time.

Read more about Polestar’s ambitious plan here.

Geely is getting ready to take on Tesla in the truck game

No, not the Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi – pics have leaked of Geely’s AD21 (a codename is all that has leaked at this stage) big rig that looks even cooler than Tesla’s Semi. Yes, really – this thing looks awesome:

According to Jalopnik the pics were accidentally uploaded to the website of one of the company’s suppliers, and was further exposed when vastly experienced and respected motoring journo Greg Kable posted them on Twitter.

According to Kable the AD21 is set to be launched sometime around the middle of this year and will pack “multiple electric motors” as well as utilising Geely’s battery swap technology.

According to Jalopnik, a sleeper cab version of the truck has also been designed and the interior is said to be “mind blowing.”