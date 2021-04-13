Jacinda Ardern is top of the list when it comes to transport emissions

The range of EVs available in the New Zealand market is growing steadily, so to help you see what is available right now we have compiled our annual list of every new electric car on sale in New Zealand, updating it with new arrivals.

It was confirmed last year that the Government received three fully electric Audi e-tron SUVs for ministerial use, with one going directly to Jacinda Ardern.

The addition of the EVs has made Ardern the cleanest world leader in terms of transport emissions, especially when taking into account the emissions produced by the best-selling vehicle in New Zealand.

According to research done by Uswitch, Ardern’s zero emissions state car is the only one of its kind, with the next greenest being Jose Mujica, who drives an awesome old 1987 Volkswagen Beetle, despite being the president of Uruguay. It doesn't emit all that much CO2, rated at 113g/km. Scott Morrison’s BMW 7 Series is the next on the list, emitting 178g/km of CO2.

These are the only three on Uswitch’s list that beat the emissions of the most bought cars in their respective countries. New Zealand and Australia are largely identical in vehicle buying habits, both of us still buying diesel-powered utes in droves.

Kiwis currenlty favour the Toyota Hilux, which emits between 187g/km and 207g/km (according to Toyota) while Aussies currently go for the Ford Ranger (although both utes regularly switch the lead in both countries), which emits between 175g/km and 232 g/km (according to RightCar, depending on engine).

It only gets worse from there for various world leaders, although the data reflects positively on the buying public. For example, Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, drives an Audi A8 L while the most popular car in her country is the Volkswagen Golf. The emissions difference between the two models is 71g/km, in favour of the Golf.

It’s a similar story in the UK, where the public’s favourite car is the Ford Fiesta. Prime Minister Boris Johnson drives a Jaguar XJ Sentinel as the state car, which emits 184g/km compared to the Fiesta’s 99g/km.

And, for what it’s worth, Queen Elizabeth’s Bentley State Limousine emits a hefty 238 per cent more CO2 than the Fiesta.

Naruhito, Emperor of Japan, has a special Toyota Century Royal as his state car, which is reported to emit 328g/km of CO2. Compare that to the most popular car in Japan, the Toyota Prius, which allows 94g/km of CO2 to escape.

But the best by far, in terms of the public out-greening its government, is Norway. Prime Minister Erna Solberg has a Mercedes-benz S600 L, which isn’t horrid on the emissions front with 171g/km but loses handily to the best-selling car of the country, the electric Volkswagen ID.3.