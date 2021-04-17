Lessons learned after living with a Nissan Leaf

Over the past six weeks we have followed the Saunders-Smeath family on their series of road trips around Northland in a Nissan Leaf as part of the launch of a new initiative by Turners Subscription that added ten Nissan Leafs to their fleet of subscription vehicles. Today we check in with them to see what they learned from their time with the Leaf and what they liked and disliked about it.

“We’ve learnt a lot about EVs and their potential in regard to sustainability opportunities now and into the future,” said Chris Saunders.

“We had some preconceived ideas about what it might be like, so the chance to drive the vehicle for an extended time has been quite an eye-opener.”

Chris Saunders Loading the family into the Nissan Leaf for a road trip proved to be easier than Chris Saunders thought.

So, after one and a half months with a first-gen Nissan Leaf, what are some of the findings the family can share with aspiring owners in regard to living with an EV, with an extended road trip experience thrown in for good measure?

“We initially had reservations about the size of the vehicle, but found it spacious enough for our family and we haven’t felt cramped. The boot is massive and comfortably fits an entire campsite for five people including a tent, kitchen, sleeping bags, food and everything else,” said Saunders.

Chris Saunders The Saunders-Smeath family found the Leaf to be an ideal road trip transport, with range anxiety being minimal.

But while the boot was impressively roomy, Saunders said the family found the shape to be less than ideal.

“The odd angles mean you need to pack things a specific way for it to close - it would be better if it was a little more squared off like a station wagon.

The other thing the family particularly liked about the Leaf was the fact that it was so quiet on the road, saying “Another key consideration, especially with the kids in mind, is that road noise is minimal and the cabin is quiet.”

But what about the big electrical elephant in the room: range anxiety, particularly when it comes to a car with a relatively small range, like an early Leaf?

Chris Saunders Yes, you can fit an entire family and all their camping gear into a Nissan Leaf.

“Whilst we’ve sailed close to the wind in terms of running the battery flat, any fears of range anxiety were quickly dispelled as we became familiar with the Nissan EV. To be honest, it hasn’t been an inconvenience, in fact we barely adjusted our daily life to accommodate the 160km range.

“Every fast-charge station on the road trip has been placed around locations that we would have stopped anyway. A fast charge only takes around 20 minutes, so a ten-minute stop is generally enough to carry on with our day.”

Saunders said that New Zealand’s rugged terrain probably played the biggest role in reducing range during their road trips, using the drive up the Brynderwyn Range on the trip from Auckland to Whangarei as an example.

“This is a short leg of the journey, to get over the hills takes about ten minutes, and it's a seven or eight-kilometre journey. We recorded a 25km drop in the range to get up the hill, but thankfully gained 10km on the way down.”

Chris Saunders Chris Saunders says the family barely adjusted their daily life to accommodate the Leaf’s charging needs.

On the other hand the family were grateful to find that air conditioning wasn’t the enemy it is often made out to be.

“The A/C overall makes the smallest impact on range, usually between two and five kilometres according to the computer. I usually always drive with it on because the majority of the kilometres are highway, so driving with the windows open is noisy and presumably has an impact on aero efficiency.”

After their time with the Leaf, the ultimate question for Chris and his family is; would they consider buying an EV?

“Yes, after the experience we’ve had, we certainly would consider doing so,” he said.

“The challenge is finding the right type of EV, as we would like something slightly bigger to accommodate extra passengers or slightly more boot space as and when required.

“That said, I would be 100 per cent on board to have a Leaf or similar EV as our second car for when we are moving about without the kids.”

As for Turners Subscription, general manager Jeremy Rooke said he was impressed with the stats and figures supplied when it came time to return the Leaf.

“It’s been a really interesting experience to be part of this vehicle partnership, and it has provided us with some very useful ideas relating to EVs and will also help tailor our offering for potential customers and drivers.”

Supplied Jeremy Rooke, general manager of Turners Supscription says the company has added Nissan Leafs to its fleet in other parts of the country following the Saunders-Smeath family’s feedback.

Originally available out of Auckland, interest in the initiative from around the country has been such that the team at Turners Subscription has expanded availability to two other main centres.

“We’ve taken the step of making four Leafs available in Christchurch and have also added one to the fleet in Wellington,” he said.

“Depending on sustained demand for these vehicles, there’s every likelihood that we will make even more EVs available as part of the Turners Subscription offering in more locations.”