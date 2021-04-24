Quick Charge 24/04: this week in EV news

The Volkswagen VW ID.4 has become the third EV to win the top World Car of the Year award.

Volkswagen’s electric SUV takes the top spot in the World Car of the Year awards and gets a hot variant

After the votes from a total of 93 international journalists from 28 countries around the world were tallied, the Volkswagen ID.4 has been crowned World Car of the Year for 2021.

VW’s electric SUV’s win marks the fifth WCOTY win for Volkswagen, following other victories in 2009 (Golf), 2010 (Polo), 2012 (Up!) and 2013 (Golf). It was chosen out of a list of 24 other vehicles, which was then narrowed to three finalists – the ID.4, Honda e and Toyota Yaris.

Supplied The brilliant, but sadly-not-on-sale-here (except as a used import!) Honda e won the World Urban Car title.

The diminutive Honda e EV won the World Urban Car title, beating the new Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris.

READ MORE:

* Quick Charge 17/04: this week in EV news

* Sunday Drive: Tesla Model 3 Long Range

* This is how much money carmakers earn per second

* Toyota has done a U-turn on electric vehicles



The ID.4’s win marks the third time an EV has taken the top honours, with the Nissan Leaf taking the title in 2011, while the Jaguar I-Pace won in 2019.

Read about the ID.4’s win and all the other WCOTY winners here.

Supplied Volkswagen has announced a performance version of the ID.4 to be badged GTX.

Meanwhile, Volkswagens' plans for its electric range continue to expand with the announcement of a performance version of the ID.4 – the GTX.

The ID.4 GTX will be powered by a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain that will produce around 225kW, enough to sling the SUV to 100kmh in around six seconds.

Major details are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected the larger 77kWh battery pack will be used, albeit with a smaller range than the standard version due to the performance emphasis.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The teasing is over - this is Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV.

Even better? A drift mode is rumoured to be part of the package too!

You can read more about the go-faster ID.4 here.

New Zealand’s charging network is still growing

The country’s EV charging network continues its steady expansion with the news that both The Warehouse Group (TWG) and Meridian Energy would be expanding their respective networks.

Supplied The Warehouse is expanding its EV charging network to more of its stores.

TWG will be increasing its network to a total of 28 Warehouse stores around the country, thirteen of which have been upgraded to 25kW DC chargers, while Meridian is launching a nationwide network of more than 200 AC chargers that will be installed within the next three years to compliment the company’s existing network of DC fast chargers.

Read more about the nationwide charging network here.

Volvo has plans for old batteries

Volvo’s push to reduce its annual CO2 output by 2.5 million tonnes from 2025 has the company taking several different approaches, including ‘remanufacturing’ materials and parts, but one of its newest methods is re-use old EV battery packs, much as other manufacturers are starting to do.

Volvo wants to reduce its annual CO2 output by 2.5 million tonnes by 2025. Here's how it will do that.

To that end, Volvo is partnering with a number of companies outside the auto industry on projects re-use the batteries for things like solar-powered energy storage systems that power charging stations for electrified cars and bicycles, and a pilot project that aims to increase supply flexibility at hydropower facilities in Sweden by using battery packs from Volvo plug-in hybrid cars to serve as a stationary energy storage unit, helping to supply so-called ‘fast-balancing’ services to the power system.

Read more about Volvo’s carbon-neutral efforts here.

Tesla’s bad PR week

After flying high on good headlines for a few months, Tesla had quite the PR nightmare last week, once again coming under fire for its arguably misleadingly-named Autopilot system and its customer service in China.

David Zalubowski/AP US safety regulators have sent a team to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla electric car near Houston in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel.

The carmaker’s bad week started with a fiery crash in Texas in which two men were killed, and local investigators claimed to be “100 per cent certain” that no-one was behind the wheel and that the men had been operating the car using the Autopilot system.

You can read about the initial investigation here.

Things didn’t improve much a few days later when the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that while the company was "working with" investigators, it was “not a party to the investigation", which is a departure from the usual protocols and highlights Tesla’s strained relationships with US safety regulators.

You can read about that particular clash here.

Then the week got even for the company in China, where it found itself apologising for its customer service after an incident at the Shanghai Auto Show when a woman climbed on one of Tesla's display vehicles shouting that her car's brakes had lost control.

Tesla initially pushed back against her claims, but issued the apology following some harsh rebukes from both China’s state-run news agency, Xinhua, and the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee over its quality control and customer service.

That said, Tesla cars are still hugely popular in China, so issuing an apology to keep the government happy is really a very small price to pay...

Read about the rough patch on Tesla's otherwise smooth road to success in China here.

More Mercedes EVs...

Mercedes-Benz continues its blitzkrieg on the EV segment with two further reveals this week – the EQB small seven-seater SUV and the very sexy EQS larger luxury sedan.

Supplied Mercedes-Benz has finally shown us its very sexy electric luxury limo, the EQS.

While the EQB is based on the same platform as its GL ICE equivalent (like the EQC and EQA), the GLB, the EQS is the first Mercedes EV to appear on a bespoke electric platform and also sees the debut of the spectacular ‘Hyperscreen’ display that consists of three huge screens that make up the entire dash.

Read more about the continuing expansion of Mercedes-Benz’s EV range here.

Toyota is finally revealing some EVs...

Toyota revealed it’s first dedicated EV at the Shanghai motor show this week – the bZ4X.

The “hero of Toyota’s global electrification future” has already been confirmed as going into production, followed by six more electric bZ models by 2025 for a total of seven.

Supplied Toyota has revealed its first all-electric SUV, the bZ4X Concept.

Co-developed with Subaru, the bZ4X features an on-board solar charging system, all-wheel drive thanks to one motor per axle, a steer-by-wire system controlled by a new steering yoke rather than a wheel, and a digital fighter-jet-style instrument panel.

It looks pretty smart, and it will definitely be heading our way, as Toyota New Zealand has confirmed the BZ range will be sold here.

You can read more about Toyota’s electric SUV here.

EVs take centre stage at Shanghai show

EVs and SUVs dominated the Shanghai motor show this week. Actually, make that electric SUVs really, with Volkswagen, Toyota and Honda all revealing e-SUVs there.

Ng Han Guan/AP Stephan Wollenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, prepares to present the ID.6 SUV during a launch event at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Toyota’s was the aforementioned BZ4X, while Volkswagen’s was the Chinese market ID.6 seven-seater. Honda’s was a prototype for its first EV to be sold in China, while the company has plans to release 10 electric modelswithuin five years.

Read more about the reveals at the Shanghai motor show here.

Also shown in Shanghai were a pair of models from Great Wall Motors’ EV sub-brand Ora that we sadly won’t be seeing here.

Supplied The Ora Punk Cat is the four-door all-electric VW Beetle of your dreams.

The brilliantly-named Punk Cat and Lightning Cat are blatant rip-offs of the Volkswagen Beetle and Porsche Panamera respectively and either would make us very happy indeed.

Particularly the concept of a modern electric four-door Beetle...

You can read about Ora’s brilliant knock-offs here.