Quick Charge 15/05: this week in EV news

Hyundai’s sharp-looking Ioniq 5 made its local debut at eWorld last weekend. And it looks great in the metal.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 makes its local debut at eWorld

The striking Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its local debut at the recent eWorld expo with a LHD model on display at Hyundai’s stand, alongside the Kona Electric and Haydon Paddon’s mad all-electric rally Kona.

The Ioniq 5 is noticeably lower and wider in the metal than photos make it look, with the fantastic 80s Hyundai Pony-inspired looks and sharp edges look absolutely brilliant.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Here's a sample of what was at the eWorld Expo this year.

The Ioniq 5’s interior is very spacious and of an impressively high quality, with the fantastically flexible front seats making a big impact.

READ MORE:

* Quick Charge 08/05: this week in EV news

* What EV for me?

* Everything electric coming in 2021

* Kia teases its upcoming all-new EV



Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 will pack either a 58kWh or 72.6kWh battery. In all-wheel drive dual-motor configuration with the 72.6kWh pack, the powertrain produces 225kW/605Nm, enough to hit 100kmh in 5.2 seconds. Moving to a rear-drive configuration results in power outputs of 160kW/350Nm and a 0100kmh sprint of 7.4 seconds.

Supplied The Ioniq 5’s interior is an impressively high-quality effort.

Using the 58kWh battery, power outputs for AWD models is 173kW/605Nm or 160kW/350Nm for RWD models. Performance times are 6.1 seconds and 8.5 seconds respectively. Using the larger battery pack but ditching one of the motors nets a maximum range of around 480km, according to WLTP. This is the only range claim Hyundai is making at the moment.

We will know more about the Ioniq 5’s price and local line up soon, but for now you can read more about it here, or more about the eWorld Expo here.

Subaru teases its all-electric SUV

Subaru’s upcoming electric SUV, which will share hardware with Toyota’s recently announced bZ4X, has been given a name – Solterra, which is a combination of ‘sol’ and ‘terra’, Latin for sun and earth. Subaru apparently chose this to "appreciate mother nature and further advance the form of coexistence with it”. Okay then...

Supplied Subaru has teased its new Solterra EV that will share a lot of its bits with the Toyota bZ4X.

Styling will be shared with Toyota’s electric SUV, but Subaru will give the Solterra unique headlights and a special front bumper.

While Toyota New Zealand has confirmed it will be bringing its version here, Subaru NZ managing director Wallis Dumper said “no timeline to share” for the Solterra to appear locally.

Read more about Subaru’s new EV here.

Think EVs can’t tow? Think again.

Steve Greenwood from Drive EV writes: “We are partway through built an EV tow-car (fittingly named “Hulk”) to help answer the question ‘Can an EV tow?’”

Drive EV Drive EV’s tow car is a Tesla Model S P85 fittingly named ‘Hulk’.

Greenwood told Stuff the vehicle in question is a 2015 Tesla Model S P85 single motor rear-wheel drive with 350kW and a range 350-400km, and it will feature a custom designed tow-bar designed by engineer Niall Darwin of Raglan. While the bar will be able to withstand a towing weight of 3500kg, Greenwood says: “We have no intention of going that high as all the loads we will be carrying are under 2500kg including the trailer. Niall wanted to design the bar to maximum strength despite our needs being under that.”

Greenwood says he has built the car to use as a delivery vehicle to tow the EVs he sells around the North Island from his Drive EV dealership based in Taupo.

“We hope to have this car as not only a useful tool for our business, but also to find out how practical a used Tesla Model S is as a towing work horse. We believe if this project is successful that it may open the door for people who can't buy an EV now because they need a vehicle that can tow.

SUPPLIED A million pounds, easy: Ford shows off towing ability of pure-electric F-150 pickup truck. And just shows off, really.

Greenwood says there is no reason an EV can’t tow, and points out that they have excellent low down torque, an asset when towing.

“We expect the most limiting factor to be the impact on the vehicles driving range, but the great thing about the Model S is it does have a pretty good range to begin with so is the most obvious choice of what is available in New Zealand right now.”

Greenwood said that Drive EV will be making videos of the modifications during the build process and also the stats on how it tows, which can be seen of Drive EV’s social media.

Check out the Hulk either on Drive EV’s YouTube channel here, or on its Facebook page here.

A weird electric car made from wood?

Yep, that’s right – students in Japan have built a small electric vehicle made out of wood. Specifically, Hinoki Japanese cypress wood that grows in dense forests on steep mountains in Owase and has dense annual rings, making for sturdy lumber.

Japan News-Yomiuriu Students in Owase, Mie Prefecture in Japan have made an electric vehicle with a body made of Owase Hinoki cypress.

Why? Well, the Kumanokodo Centre, a site established by the Mie prefectural government to collect and disseminate information on the nature, history and culture of the area surrounding the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route, asked students at the nearby Osaka Sangyo University to build one to promote the local lumber industry. Yes, you are reading this all correctly.

For the body of the car, they used scrap wood from Owase Hinoki that is produced during the manufacturing of pillars, most of which is usually discarded.

"The reddish grain unique to Owase Hinoki is beautiful. Just looking at it is fun," said Hideo Miyamoto, 69, vice director of the Kumanokodo Center. He initiated the project.

"I want people to see the potential of the cypress lumber," he said.

You can read more about the tiny, probably extremely heavy, EV here.

Porsche’s all-electric Macan replacement mightn't be a Macan after all

Porsche is hard at work developing the developing the all-electric replacement for the Macan SUV due in 2023, but it turns out it mightn’t be a Macan after all.

Supplied Porsche is busy readying its all-electric Macan that may now not be called a Macan.

The ‘replacement’ Macan was actually set to sell alongside a refreshed version of the current Macan, but will be based on an entirely new electric platform called the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) that will be used under a number of other Porsche and Audi models.

Now the company has revealed that Porsche isn’t totally sold on using the Macan badge on the electric SUV and that ‘E-Macan’ is the working name, but it could come as something different entirely when it launches.

Read more details about the E-Macan – or whatever it will eventually be called – here.

Ford unleashes the Lightning

Ford has teased the appearance of its upcoming all-electric version of the F-150 in a new video, as well as revealing that it will revive a legendary name for the full size e-pickup.

Supplied Ford has revived the iconic Lightning for its all-electric F-150 pickup.

The new F-150 EV will wear the ‘Lightning’ moniker, a name previously used on fast road-focussed performance versions of the F-150 back in the 1990s. Those were, of course, V8-powered monsters, but before you cry out in outrage about Ford using an iconic V8 nameplate on a puny EV, you should know that none other than Ford boss Jim farley has also revealed that the new electric Lightning will be comfortably faster than the puny V8 ones...

You can read more about the Ford F-150 Lightning and when it will be revealed here.

Vans keep getting cooler

Seriously, they do. First there was Hyundai’s space-age replacement for the venerable iLoad and iMax, the Staria, and now Mercedes-Benz has revealed its all-electric baby van the EQT that is every bit as future-cool.

Watch Tony Hawk introduce the Mercedes-Benz EQT.

A baby people-mover, the EQT is based on the Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric, which means an electric motor good for 75kW/245Nm will be paired with a 45kWh battery pack, enough for 265 of WLTP range. It also means ICE versions will be coming, but with the need for an actual grille, we doubt they will look as good. But then, the Hyundai is ICE, so maybe...

Read all about the Mercedes-Benz EQT here.

More electrification for Auckland’s inner city

Five of six newly-arrived Fuso eCanter all-electric light trucks are set to take part in the largest electric truck trial to date held in New Zealand. It will run for a year and is expected to start around July in Auckland central city.

Supplied Five Fuso eCanters are hitting the roads in Auckland’s central city as part of a year-long trial.

Fuso New Zealand, in partnership with fleet technology and management company Eroad, is collaborating with major fleet operators Mainfreight, Bidfood, Toll Group, Owens Transport and Vector OnGas on the trail and the operators will use the eCanter trucks for inner-city delivery routes, working with their customers and drivers to “optimise the potential of their trucks, develop insights into optimum scheduling and vehicle capacity, and to identify solutions to any unanticipated barriers to electric truck operation in the proposed Zero Emissions Area (ZEA).”

You can read more details about the trail and Auckland’s proposed Zero Emissions Area here.