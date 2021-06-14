Jacinda Ardern says 'Feebate' scheme won't just apply to electric vehicles

The Clean Car Discount scheme was unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw on Sunday.

Many of the country’s most popular imported low-emission cars will likely either attract a discount or no fee under a new initiative, the prime minister says.

On Sunday, the Government announced its new rebate scheme which will make lower-carbon cars more affordable for New Zealanders, and will see a fee placed on high-emission vehicles.

From July, drivers will be able to get a rebate for new and used imported electric vehicles. A brand-new EV will earn a maximum rebate of $8625, while a used one could receive up to $3450. Plug-in hybrids are also eligible for smaller rebates.

Next year, the scheme will be expanded to include other low-emission petrol-powered vehicles, not just electric and plug-in hybrids.

The exact standard for these cars will shift over time, but the Government has noted that small cars like the Suzuki Swift, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Yaris would see rebates under this part of the scheme.

From next year, customers buying gas guzzlers will need to pay fees. A Toyota Hilux will cost $2900 more, with fees going up to $5175.

Under the rebate scheme, the imported cars need to be less than $80,000 and have at least a three-star safety rating.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw. (File photo)

Speaking on TVNZ’s Breakfast on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern clarified the changes between the scheme announced on Sunday, and what was proposed back in 2019 which NZ First blocked at the time.

The rate of the fees and the rebates was one, Ardern said. The new initiative also allows for discounts across a wider range of low-emission vehicles, while no car with a safety rating under three stars will be able to attract a discount, Ardern said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff The Government announced its electric vehicle incentive on Sunday. (File photo)

The scheme is an incentive to make low and no-emission cars more accessible to drivers. Because it’s focused on imported cars, the scheme did not affect the existing second-hand market.

However, in the long-run, it will help add more cars to our second-hand car market, and increase New Zealand’s attractiveness to the EV market, Ardern said.

Speaking on Breakfast, Ardern said that when someone buys a car, it tends to sit around in the market for about 15 years. Over time, the scheme aims to shift people's purchasing choices as well as what happens in the second-hand car market.

“We are of course trying to shift away from where we’ve had very high emission vehicles being at the top of people’s buy-list.”

Eight out of 10 of the most popular imported second-hand vehicles here will likely either attract a discount or no fee, Ardern said on the programme.

“So that points to the fact that actually New Zealanders are in some cases buying low emissions vehicles and actually our fee scheme... spans across those as well. We’re trying to just lift the incentives, so making sure people make those choices.”

For those who are looking to buy utility vehicles in particular, such as farmers, Ardern said there are low-emission utes that are expected to come into the market over the next 12-24 months.