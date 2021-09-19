Head to head: the three cheapest EVs in New Zealand

The MG ZS EV, Peugeot e-208 and Mini Electric are the three cheapest brand new EVs you can buy in New Zealand. But which one is best?

While EVs are more expensive that ICE cars at the moment, the gap is closing and EVs are coming down in price as more manufacturers gear up production and battery prices drop. While actual price parity is becoming common in the more expensive luxury car segment, the entry end of the market is slowly getting more affordable as well.

The MG ZS EV (our current long-term test car), Mini Electric and Peugeot e-208 GT you see before you here are the three cheapest brand-new EVs you can buy in New Zealand at the moment.

All are well under the Clean Car Discount cutoff of $80,000, meaning that all three qualify for the $8,625 rebate under the scheme, making them even more affordable, with the MG a whisker over $40k after the rebate, while the Mini and Peugeot both end up just over $51k. They also happen to be broadly similar in size, power output and performance too.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The three cheapest new EVs in New Zealand all have European badges, but one of them isn’t quite as European as the others (spoiler: it’s the Chinese-built MG).

The Mini is the smallest in every dimension (yes, Minis are still small) and is the most expensive, while the MG ZS EV is, rather unsurprisingly, the largest and the cheapest.

In terms of standard equipment and quality, the two actual Europeans have it all over the considerably cheaper car with a Euro badge. The MG is well-equipped for the money, but lacks a lot compared to the others, such as any form of remote app connectivity. It also lacks the ultimate polish that the Mini and Peugeot posses, particularly around its driver assist systems and infotainment tech.

Out on the open road, the Mini and the Peugeot have a distinct advantage over the MG as well (as you would expect), with the Mini being the obvious enthusiastic driver’s choice – it’s a Mini with its weight down low and razor-sharp throttle responses, after all, and all the good things about an ICE Mini’s dynamics apply here as well.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff We’re still not entirely sold on the yellow highlights, but the Mini Electric looks seriously good all blacked out. Plus it hides the ugly new ‘grille’.

One upside of the Mini’s smaller battery makes itself known here too, as the extra weight is almost unnoticeable compared to the other two.

The Peugeot is almost up there with the Mini on a winding road, with a more delicate, sensitive approach to corners.

The e-208 is almost as delightfully adjustable and agile as its brilliant ICE counterpart as well, except for two things: the extra weight of the battery is noticeable when you are on maximum attack and ultimately makes it a little clumsier under heavy braking, an issue that is compounded by the dead, lifeless feel of the regenerative brakes.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Peugeot e-208 GT packs all the delightful style and agility of the ICE version, albeit with disappointing brake feel.

The brake feel is the Peugeot’s biggest stumble, feeling like the lifeless early attempts in the Toyota Prius. Make no mistake – they do work well, they just feel disappointing doing it, with little in the way of feedback as well.

Being an SUV, as opposed to the other two hatches, the MG is out of its depth when trying to keep up with them on a winding road. It’s not bad by any means, just not in the right company here.

Its default position is gentle understeer when things start getting overly-enthusiastic, and while its lower centre of gravity definitely makes it a better handler than a baby ICE SUV, it’s still not the keen driver’s pick here.

Its softer suspensions set up does make it the pick for open road cruising however, and while neither the Mini or Peugeot are anything less that extremely capable and comfortable, the MG is definitely the long-range cruiser of choice here. Both of the others do have better, more supportive seats, however.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The biggest car here is also the cheapest. The MG ZS EV is also our long-term test car that has proven itself to be delightfully good to live with.

Possibly the most interesting difference between the three is their power delivery – the Mini has the most power, and the MG the most torque, while the Peugeot sits largely in the middle, with the least power (just) and similar torque to the Mini.

This leads to three surprisingly different driving experiences, even though the differences might seem rather small.

The Mini is the most responsive across its entire range, being quick off the line and nicely punchy as speed increases as well. The Peugeot is similar, but slightly slower off the line given its more linear and ‘ICE-like’ approach to power delivery, the torque swelling, rather than kicking in all at once.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Peugeot and Mini have the best interiors, but the MG is $10k cheaper.

The MG is the easy winner of the traffic light drag race though, with its considerably larger torque figure landing all down low and all at once, meaning it absolutely belts off the line, effortlessly leaving the other two for dead.

In fact, the MG will leave a lot of things for dead from a standing start, including some serious performance cars, such is its instant punch.

That is, until it gets to around 50kmh, when its advantage is largely all over. The Mini starts clawing it back, and by 70kmh has a clear lead, with the Peugeot also gaining an advantage over the MG by then as well.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff All three proudly display the fact they are EVs, but the MG is the most subtle about it. It is in a special colour reserved for electrified MGs though.

Which approach is better? Well, that will largely depend on how you drive and where you drive.

The Peugeot feels far more like a ‘normal’ ICE car, which will hold appeal to a lot of people, while the Mini is the more athletic back-road warrior as a result of its 'across the board’ approach, and the MG is all about those quick starts from the traffic lights (albeit with more than adequate performance beyond that as well), making it the choice for city dwellers in a hurry. And it is utterly hilarious when you blow away far more expensive performance cars in a small Chinese SUV...

So that actually leaves the decision on which one is ‘best’ surprisingly wide open.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Peugeot e-208 GT represents the best all-round package of the three. But any of them would be a fine choice.

The Mini is a fantastically fun car, packing all the build quality, contrived retro touches and sparkling dynamics of an ICE Mini, but with big torque and a lower centre of gravity, making it an utterly addictive thing to throw down a winding road. The biggest problem, however, is that you can’t enjoy it for as long as you want, thanks to its miserly range between charges.

The MG on the other hand is an absolute delight around town, with its firecracker off-the-line response and ease of use. It has its quirks, looks quite generic, lacks some features compared to the other two and is nowhere near as well-built, but then it is more than $10k cheaper as well. As a bargain proposition, however, it is hard to go past.

But it is actually the Peugeot that is my personal pick of the bunch – fantastically fun, great looking (with that awesome interior) and packing the sparkling dynamics of the ICE 208 (that I adore), its really only the disappointing brake feel that takes a tiny amount of the shine off the Peugeot’s performance.