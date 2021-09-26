Wild electric dragster completes first stage of testing

The WMC250EV has been let off the leash in its first real-world tests.

Remember the crazy electric dragster with a hole punched through the middle from back in June? It’s not just vaporware. In fact, its creators have been hard at work testing the machine, and it looks like that 400kmh goal is in sight.

The WMC250EV is a wild new sort of land speed record challenger, developed by Rob White, founder of White Motorcycle Concepts. It uses no fewer than four electric motors, two per wheel for two-wheel drive, and a 15kWh battery pack mounted like a slab below the rider, to keep weight nice and low.

But the real party piece is the aerodynamic body, which apparently has around 70 per cent less drag than the best production bikes. Because it's a top-speed bike and not a track weapon, it’s quite long, but it still has a seat height around the same as a Yamaha R6.

For initial testing, the bike is running a detuned powertrain, using a 60V electrical system allowing for 100kW of total power. That’s not very much, especially considering the WMC250EV weighs around 300kg, more than 100kg more than your average 1000cc superbike.

But, remember this is just the start. WMC will swap that 60V system out for a much more powerful 800V system, boosting output to 250kW.

Supplied Eventually, the bike will be producing 250kW on its way to 400kmh.

These early tests are focused on making sure the thing works in the real world as well as the simulations reckon. That means basic evaluations on aerodynamics, riding position, hub-centre steering, and front swingarm suspension.

But, even with the lower power output and without really trying, Rob White was cracking 270kmh during the runs.

“We are delighted with the progress made so far on the WMC250EV,” White said.

Supplied Rob White was nearly breaking 300kmh while the bike was running on less than half its intended power output.

“We were encouraged by the great reception the launch of the bike received in June, and the high level of interest that the project has gained subsequently. This is a completely bespoke motorcycle and for it to run straight out of the box is fantastic.

“We are taking a measured and controlled approach to our testing program to ensure no stone is left unturned, and given the results we have gained to date my confidence is building all the time that we will be successful.”

White and his team are working towards a crack at the world record, currently held by Max Biaggi and the Voxan Wattman with an average speed of 367kmh and a peak of 407kmh.