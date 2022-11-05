Kiwis, expect queues at EV charging stations this summer

Tesla may have taken the top spot in September, but utes still lead the sales numbers year-to-date.

There could be long queues at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations this summer as the number of new EV registrations soars.

More than 14,000 EVs have been registered this year – nearly double 2021 registrations – bringing the total to 46,000 by November.

The network of New Zealand charging stations – roughly one every 75km – is growing, but is it growing fast enough to keep up with new registrations?

EVs and Beyond editor Richard Edwards said “some congestion at hot points” was likely this summer with a forecast 2000 more EV registrations to come by Christmas.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin man converting 1983 Toyota Hilux to EV for $80,000

* Electric vehicle numbers surge as petrol price climbs and subsidy kicks in

* New Zealand's interest in electric vehicles accelerating, survey shows



“There will be queues this summer, definitely. But they are going to be at restricted locations and on main highway areas that don’t have big hyper charging facilities yet.”

Pinchpoints were likely in Northland, the East Cape, Tirau and Bulls in the North Island, and Murchison, Cheviot, Kaikōura and the West Coast in the South.

New Zealand had “a great density of charging stations”, particularly compared to Australia, he said. “We are well ahead.”

Lines would be similar to petrol stations about the same time of year, he said, with an estimated 15-minute wait on busy highways.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ready, set charge. Queues are expected at highway charging stations this summer.

Edwards owned an MG ZS EV and saved about $600 a month in petrol, so felt a short stay in a line over a busy summer was a “small price to pay”.

“My advice is leave with a full tank and charge early.”

A new mindset

Christchurch-based journalist and Stuff employee Taurapa bought his Tesla Model 3 in March for $69,000 with a clean car discount of $7500 plus GST, and has saved about $250 a month on petrol.

He drove the car down from Auckland, stopping four times to charge, each taking about 30 minutes. He could drive up to 420km on one charge.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Tesla owner and Stuff employee Taurapa will be taking his Tesla on the road this summer.

“It was perfectly fine, I charged four times and only one of them was at accommodation, the rest were Tesla superchargers.

“It is a different mindset. You have to stop to have lunch anyway. The fact you can get charged up at the same time and at a fraction of the cost, it doesn't bother me to wait.”

Other than long trips, he charged at home every three or four nights and likened it to charging his phone overnight.

“I just never ever have to think about going to a petrol station. It never factors into my day any more, and I wake up to a ‘full tank’ every day essentially.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Taurapa has no concerns about queues at charging stations.

Taurapa was not anxious about queues or getting caught out with no power this summer. He said by planning ahead there was no issue for electric car drivers.

“I thought I would get anxiety before I got the car, but having used it, I don't get range anxiety at all. I drove to Timaru and there was no anxiety at all, it is always good to have a bit of leeway of charge.”

Plan your route

ChargeNet has built up a nationwide network of over 280 charge points. Chief operating officer Martin Miles was anticipating an increase in demand during summer.

“There are now more than 60,000 electric vehicles (hybrids included) in Aotearoa, compared with about 38,000 electric vehicles in December 2021.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Charging stations are set to enter a competitive market in New Zealand.

“We are confident that if EV drivers ensure they pre-plan their route, avoid peak hour travel, and follow basic EV charging etiquette, any significant queueing congestion can be avoided over the summer road trip season.”

Also unconcerned was the Ministry of Transport.

“Aotearoa’s public EV charging network now offers fast/rapid direct current (DC) charging stations at least every 75kms for over 97% of our state highway network,” a spokesperson said.

The Government had co-funded the installation of more than 700 public and more than 550 private EV chargers through the Low Emission Transport Fund.

Edwards said EVs now had longer battery ranges that could last hundreds of kilometres.

Many modern EVs offered ranges of 300 to 400km between charges, while the Tesla Model 3 Long Range allowed up to 560km on a single battery charge. Tesla superchargers charge at the rate of 750km per hour, up to twice the speed of a non supercharging station.

New Zealand was entering a competitive stage in the charging market.

Alden Williams/Stuff Inside the Tesla Model 3.

ChargeNet is the main provider, however Open Loop, Z Energy and BP were all entering the electric energy field.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, transport makes up 21% of the country’s carbon footprint, most from the light vehicle fleet – cars, vans and utes.

By the end of this decade, more than 50% of monthly vehicle sales in New Zealand need to be electric in order to meet New Zealand's emissions reductions targets.

This requires a jump from about 6000 EVs (bought in 2020) to annual sales of 150,000.

Edwards said the biggest issue was a lack of availability.

“The demand for these EVs is heavy … and we are at the end of a very long supply chain.”

Worldwide, EV sales rose 41% in 2020, despite general car sales being down 16% due to the Covid-19 pandemic.