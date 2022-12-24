Taking a summer road trip in your new EV? Remember to pack your patience

A Stuff reporter takes an EV on a long journey from Wellington to Napier to test our charging network.

'Tis the season of the summer road trip, but with more electric vehicles on the road that means more demand than ever before for charging stations.

According to Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport statistics, for the year to date at December 4 there were 17,599 battery electric cars on the road – more than double the 8446 a year before.

But, while about 85% of charging happens at home, for those wanting to take cars on longer journeys for their summer holidays, stops at charging stations will be necessary.

And while the number of cars on the road has grown, the number of chargers hasn’t increased as rapidly.

In November Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority general manager, transport, Richard Briggs said this summer would be a telling one for the network.

“We just don’t know how big the problem’s going to be.”

With that in mind, EV owners would need to pack their patience when they head off on road trips. But, on a hot day a long queue for a charger could test even the most patient person, so here are some tips to make the process as smooth as possible.

Supplied With more EVs on the road etiquette at charging stations will become increasingly important.

Plan your journey

Tesla owner David Reddecliffe has driven more than 80,000km in his model 3, but said as chargers got busier it was more important than ever to plan your route.

As well as thinking about where the chargers were, it was important to consider what time of day you would be visiting them, he said. Most people would try to time charging for lunch or afternoon tea breaks, so delaying travel a bit, or leaving earlier, could help ease congestion at the chargers.

“You have got to think a lot more about what time you’re going to arrive at what charger, because they’re going to be busy.”

That could also mean taking a longer route with more charging options to allow more flexibility, he said.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail EV owner David Reddecliffe says people need to plan journeys carefully if they’re taking longer trips this summer.

Snack, don’t feast

If there are plenty of chargers on your route, taking a “snacking” approach will help ease charging congestion, Briggs said.

That meant, rather than driving until your car was at 10% battery, you should do small top-ups as you came across chargers on the way.

“That means if I have to stop for a fast charge I don’t have to charge for as long.”

Don’t charge to 100%

When charging an EV the last 20% can take as long as the first 80%, so if you don’t need to get 100%, don’t.

Bailey Gorst, marketing and communications manager at ChargeNet said it was about “topping up”, not filling.

Briggs agreed, and said it was better for other motorists if you moved on once you hit 80%.

Supplied Experts say you should only charge to 80% to make sure you move on quickly.

“Otherwise you’re holding up the charger for someone else.”

Get back to your car on time

One of the benefits of EV charging is being able to walk away and grab a coffee or some food while it’s charging – just don’t walk away for too long.

“When a charging session is complete, move on quickly,” Gorst said.

“When you’re finished charging your electric vehicle, it’s important to move on quickly so that other drivers can take advantage of the station.

“It’s helpful to everyone if you return to your car before the charging session is complete, so that others can begin charging theirs.”

Making use of available apps to monitor our charging was a good way to do this, she said.

Briggs said it was about keeping the queue moving for everyone.

“The key is just take what you need and get on your way.”

If you can charge at home, do

With busy chargers it’s important to make sure you’re using the most appropriate charger, Briggs said.

That meant charging at home if possible, or if you had more time using a slower public charger and leaving the faster chargers to those in a hurry.

“Instead of stopping for 15 minutes you can stop for an hour and a half and have a good break.”

It seems obvious but...

Some other basic tips from Better NZ Trust include: