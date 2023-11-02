New EV chargers at Kohatu help address 'charging desert'

Flat Rock Café owner, Deb Coleman, with new Meridian EV chargers that have been installed outside the cafe.

EV drivers wanting to travel through the charging desert between Nelson and Christchurch have a new oasis.

Meridian Energy has installed two new chargers at Kohatu’s Flat Rock Cafe, and work is ongoing for another charging stop at Springs Junction.

Meridian Head of Energy Innovation, Ryan Kuggeleijn said the new chargers went some way to addressing the charging desert for EV drivers wanting to travel from Nelson to Christchurch, via the Lewis Pass.

“We know that having multiple fast charging options on key state highway routes is crucial to support electric driving, and providing these chargers gives EV drivers more certainty when driving the beautiful roads of the upper South Island.”

The chargers are two of eight planned to be installed around the South Island across 2023-24 by Meridian Energy with co-funding from the government’s Low Emissions Transport Fund to address gaps in the charging network.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority has a target of providing public fast charging every 75km along state highways.

The 25kwh chargers at Kohatu would allow many vehicles to get a 125-150km range boost from a 30 minute charge, he said.

Flat Rock Café owner, Deb Coleman said the chargers would be good for business.

“EV travellers will be able to recharge their own battery with a cuppa or some lunch, while Meridian’s charger does the same for their car. It’s a win for them and our community.”

Meridian was also planning to install chargers at Springs Junction and was working to create a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that makes use of recycled batteries from electric vehicles that would charge overnight.

Kuggeleijn said they were working to roll out all the charging stations in the project by April 2024.

“We are working closely with our partners to have the remaining charging stations and the BESS at Springs Junction completed as soon as possible.”