All-electric 2021 GMC Hummer sells out in 10 minutes despite $160K price

Want a 2021 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1? Get in line.

The all-electric pickup sold out in 10 minutes despite its price tag that tops US$100,000, just as the automaker is preparing to start winter testing of it, said Duncan Aldred, GMC vice president.

Aldred declined to say how many Edition 1's have been ordered, but said, "It is a highly sought-after vehicle. The customers want the vehicle just as soon as possible. Of the people who reserved another Hummer EV vehicle, about half of them said if a first edition becomes available, we'd like that vehicle."

Supplied While GM won’t reveal how many orders it has taken, it says the Edition 1 special launch edition of the all-new Hummer EV has sold out.

The Hummer EV is now at GM's proving grounds in Milford to undergo testing and further evaluation and soon GM engineers will take the prototypes to northern Michigan to perform winter endurance testing, Aldred said.

READ MORE:

* Five cool things to know about GM's Hummer EV

* GM reveals Hummer EV pickup and it's not cheap

* Everything we know about GM's 11 wild new electric vehicles

* Dear GM, don't revive Hummer



GMC revealed the pickup in October and Aldred said it was the most-watched reveal ever with 370 million views, double that of what GMC has recorded from Super Bowl ads. It beat the reveals of the Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford Bronco SUV, F-150 pickup and Mustang Mach E.

Supplied GM says the Hummer EV had most-watched reveal ever, even topping the likes of the Ford Bronco and Tesla Cybertruck.

“It was pretty exceptional in what we delivered in terms of impressions and views and what we brought to our website,” Aldred said.

GM developed the 2022 GMC Hummer electric pickup at a lightening pace, headed by engineers who created the 2020 Corvette.

Edition 1, which is due out late next year, has a starting price of US$112,595 ($NZ159,085). It will be built at GM's Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck, which is being retooled now to assemble a series of all-electric vehicles.

Supplied On tricky new feature of the Hummer EV is its ability to turn all four wheels in teh same direction and ‘crab walk’ sideways.

The pickup can go from 0-100kmh in about 3 seconds and it has new technology such as the "crab walk," which allows the wheels to turn diagonally to get you out of tight spots, as well as hands-free driving and the fastest charging system on the market.

After Edition 1, GM will launch a 3X model priced at US$99,995 (NZ$141,285) next fall. The 2X model at US$89,995 (NZ$127,156) goes on sale in spring 2023 and the US$79,995 (NZ$113,027) EV2 arrives in 2024. There is still no word on whether or not the Hummer EV will come to New Zealand through the newly-created GMSV entity.

GM also will offer a GMC Hummer electric SUV in a couple of years. The automaker slyly revealed the 2023 GMC Hummer SUV during Barclays Global Automotive Conference late last month.

Supplied The GMC Hummer EV will be built on GMs all new electric platform and will also include an SUV version.

GM's presentation to Barclays was done virtually from GM's Design Dome at the company's Global Technical Center in Warren.

CEO Mary Barra and Doug Parks, executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, sat right next to the yet-to-be-revealed 2023 GMC Hummer SUV during the presentation.

Hummer enthusiasts noticed it and posted a screen grab on HummerChat.com, which then sent the image around where various media outlets picked it up.