Wireless EV charging in car parks by 'next year', as Kiwi engineers accelerate work

An EV charging pad unit developed by researchers from the University of Auckland allows years’ worth of testing to happen over weeks or months.

Electric vehicle owners could soon be wirelessly charging their cars as they drive, thanks to world-leading tech developed in Auckland.

University of Auckland researchers are using a bespoke testing unit to work out how to integrate wireless charging pads into NZ roads and car parks, so drivers won’t need to plug in to charge their EVs.

Unlike other research in this field, where charging pads are dropped into actual streets and driven over by real vehicles, the testing unit can be built up to replicate a variety of road foundations and surfaces. These are repeatedly loaded with a moving weight, which simulates years’ worth of heavy traffic use in a matter of weeks or months.

The resulting data could see wireless in-road EV charging pads in car parks as soon as next year.

Researchers say the testing unit, built at Downer’s laboratory in Auckland, is crucial in testing wireless charging pads on road surfaces and their resilience to traffic loads and environmental conditions.

Robert Steven/Stuff Plugging in could become a thing of the past, as research into wireless charging for EVs takes off in NZ.

Soheil Nazarian, a professor of civil engineering at University of Texas – El Paso, USA, said the testing unit was “one-of-its-kind in the world”.

“It is really impressive. These guys [New Zealand researchers] have been leading it for a while and everybody else is learning from it and contributing it to make it happen.”

Stuff The Accelerated Pavement Test rocker will help researchers to test how charging pads perform, as well as their resilience to environmental conditions.

Civil and environmental engineer Dr Doug Wilson, associate professor and director of the transportation research centre at Auckland University, said: “There are three types of wireless pads we are working on: stationary wireless in-road charging pads, semi-dynamic charging pads, and dynamic charging that takes place on highways.”

He said EVs could be “power snacking” as they pass over charging pads during their journey.

“We are hoping to see stationary wireless in-road charging pads soon – probably next year in places like car parks.”

Stuff Dr Doug Wilson of University of Auckland says the unit allows years’ worth of testing to happen over weeks or months.

“Semi-dynamic” charging pads – where slow-moving vehicles could be charged in a bus bay or waiting areas – would also be a reality in a few years, said Wilson.

Richard Carter is Downer New Zealand’s contract manager. He said being involved in the early stages of research was a great benefit when it came to road construction.

“As the transport infrastructure becomes smarter, it requires new skills, methods and materials that we can, together with University of Auckland researchers, innovate and further develop.”

Ramesh Ch Majhi, a research scholar from the department of civil and environmental engineering of University of Auckland, who studied the impact of adding wireless vehicle charging to a section of SH1, said the testing unit “will be helpful in giving a sense of how much load an actual truck would give if it passes through wireless vehicle charging pads”.