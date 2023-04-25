Rent slashed for tenant wrongly told she could charge EV in apartment basement

Prospective tenants should ask for a copy of the body corporate’s EV charging policies before signing a tenancy agreement, Grimshaw and Co partner Gareth Lewis says. (File photo)

A woman has been awarded a rent reduction after her property manager wrongly gave her permission to charge her electric vehicle (EV) in an apartment building car park.

Before signing onto the fixed term tenancy in Auckland’s Takapuna in November 2022, Jillian Cavan​ asked the property manager whether she could charge her EV in the basement car park.

According to a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision, the property manager confirmed Cavan could use a powerpoint located between the two car parks assigned to the tenancy.

But three days into the tenancy, the body corporate served Cavan with an infringement notice which stated she could not charge her car using power from the common area.

Body corporate policy required a suitable EV power point be installed, at a cost of about $2000, which the landlord, Jo-Anne Khor,​ believed Cavan should pay for.

However, the tribunal ordered Khor to cover the cost given Cavan entered the tenancy on the basis she could charge her EV in the basement.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Igor Anany loves his electric vehicle, but his home in high-density Hobsonville doesn't have the proper facility to charge it.

Additionally, she was given a 10% rent reduction until the charging unit was installed.

Renters United president Geordie Rogers​ told Stuff communication blunders between body corporates and property managers were common and ultimately impacted the tenant.

Sometimes the rules set by the landlord or property manager clashed with the body corporate rules: For example, a landlord might put in the tenancy agreement that the tenant may not dry their laundry inside, while body corporate rules forbid residents from drying their washing outside on the balcony.

Grimshaw and co-partner Gareth Lewis​ said all body corporates should have policies regarding EV charging.

That should include who pays for the chargers, who may use them and how the electricity cost is charged back to the apartment owners.

He recommended prospective tenants ask the body corporate for a copy of these policies ahead of signing a tenancy agreement.

EV advocacy group Better NZ Trust treasurer Sean Dick​ said he once considered moving into an apartment, but many of the buildings he viewed did not have charging facilities for his EV.

However, he knew of one apartment complex that was built to include EV charging infrastructure, giving residents the option to install leads from to their car park and power meter, so the electricity could be charged back to them.

There are no requirements for new builds to include charging infrastructure, which Dick believed was short-sighted, despite EVs increasing in popularity.

“If you don’t put that facility in at the build time, it can be horrendously expensive [for the body corporate] to add later.”