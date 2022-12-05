When safe can also mean chic

Imagine her surprise when Rebecca Wadey arrived at Auckland City Toyota to be given the keys to an incredibly chic, cement-grey SUV.

This article was first published on Ensemble and is republished with permission.

Rebecca Wadey from Ensemble takes the Toyota Corolla Cross for a drive.

No offence to the dear, iconic Toyota Corolla, but when I think of it the words that spring to mind are 'reliable' and 'safe'. Not fashion-forward or sexy. The kind of car I'd like my kids to have as their first vehicle, not something I'd consider purchasing for myself (being, of course, so fashion-forward and sexy. Let's go ahead and call that a midlife crisis).

So when I was asked to test drive the new Toyota Corolla Cross I have to admit I was slightly underwhelmed. I mean, sure, a brand new car, unsoiled by spilt oat lattes and green smoothies is always an attractive proposition, but I didn't expect to be proudly pulling into the Farro carpark in it. So imagine my surprise when I arrived at Auckland City Toyota to be given the keys to an incredibly chic, cement-grey SUV.

"It's Kardashian Grey!" exclaimed a friend when they saw it. I was just as excited as them. I loved the colour. But I know there's more to life than just being really really good-looking so I was looking forward to getting to know its sparkling personality over the course of the week.

Guy Coombes The interior is sleek and black, the 10.5" touchscreen display can flick between maps and Apple Carplay (the sound is exceptional).

First things first. All the safety features we've come to know and love Toyota for are still there, and then some. Like, this car cares. I couldn't pair my phone to Bluetooth until I was firmly in park. The speed limit is displayed on the dash (it changes as you move through different speed areas) and if you exceed it turns red (I promise I didn't speed, Toyota. I've just never realised until I drove down the North Western in this car that the strip of motorway nearest my house is an 80km/hr zone).

My favourite safety feature was a flashing light on the wing mirror that indicates a car is coming up in the lane you are trying to change into, thus saving the exaggerated head swivel needed to double-check those blind spots.

And the sexiness? Well, that's there too. It's big and roomy, but not intimidating like a regular SUV. It's incredibly easy and relaxing to drive. The interior is sleek and black, the 10.5" touchscreen display can flick between maps and Apple Carplay (the sound is exceptional). And the sexiest thing of all? Its environmental impact, or lack thereof.

Guy Coombes "It's like getting a pay rise," said a knowledgeable colleague, about switching to a hybrid.

Sustainability is, of course, a key focus for Toyota and their hybrid technology places them as an industry leader. The Corolla Cross ensures that this legacy continues, with all mainstream Corollas now available only as a hybrid.

"It's like getting a pay rise," said a knowledgeable colleague about switching to a hybrid. "Imagine you're saving $80 a week in petrol; that's like having your pay topped up. Who doesn't want that?"

The Corolla Cross is also eligible for the clean car rebate. Electric car range anxiety doesn't enter the equation with these hybrids, meaning I had not a care in the world heading over the Waitakeres during a trip to Piha to really test its limits. Not that I used much petrol either, Toyota's exceptional world-leading technology saw the Cross easily able to recharge itself along the way.

Guy Coombes Who knew that starting a road trip with zen is the perfect set-up for a chill trip?

Amongst all of that the thing I loved most about the Cross was the boot space. It doesn't drive like a large vehicle but boy, she packs some room. I was able to neatly pack my chilly bin, Kubb set, togs, towel and the dog in the boot with none of the usual 'shove and hope for the best' strategies of norm. Who knew that starting a road trip with zen is the perfect set-up for a chill trip? That plus maps plus great stereo plus cost savings equals the perfect recipe for a brilliant time.

