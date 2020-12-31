Invercargill-built car destined for Lewis Hamilton's father's lounge

Classic car builder Dave Brown with a Jaguar XKSS that will soon be sent to a buyer in the UK.

The father of Formula One motor racing driver Lewis Hamilton will soon have an Invercargill-built car in his lounge in England.

Anthony Hamilton’s Jaguar XKSS has had a fascinating journey since leaving Dave Brown’s Invercargill workshop in 2013.

Brown builds recreations of sport/racing cars manufactured in the 1950-60s, specialising in the Ford GT 40s and C and D-type Jaguars. The cars are certified for use on public roads.

“I call them recreations of the originals, right down to the last nut and bolt,” he said.

“We build the whole car exactly as they were in the day. We don’t call them lookalikes.”

Brown originally built the XKSS for a Welsh dentist’s collection of 400 cars.

After a few years the collection was bought by Jaguar UK. The manufacturing giant took particular interest in the XKSS because it was planning to make replicas of the model it built in 1957.

“The car [XKSS] we sent over, they stripped it down and copied the parts [for the replicas],” Brown said.

“We did all the homework on the car here [in Invercargill], we built the car, then they copied the car’s parts to built their [replica] cars.

“I rang the director of Jaguar after they got the first one built and about the third question [he said] was, ‘where did you get your information from [to build the car]?’

“They scanned the car and couldn’t believe how accurate the body shape was.”

Brown said in the 28 years he had been building classic cars he had collected piles of drawings and information on them from 12 contacts around the world.

Some of his sources had worked for Jaguar or were closely associated to it.

Joe Portlock/Getty Images Anthony Hamilton, left, with his son Lewis and wife Linda after Lewis' record-breaking 92nd race win at the Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal in October.

After Jaguar UK built its nine replica cars, the Invercargill-built XKSS was put back together and parked up for a couple of years before being sold to Anthony Hamilton.

About three months ago Hamilton was put in touch with Brown’s work associate in England, Jerry Bowen, to arrange for the XKSS to be repainted and titivated.

Replacements for missing parts were sent from Brown’s workshop.

Brown sells cars through Bowen. They reckon Hamilton should have his XKSS back in six weeks. It will then be placed on a plinth in his lounge.

As well as building cars, Brown and his two staff make “rolling cars” which are sent to buyers in a close-to completion state. Buyers of these cars want to finish the vehicle off themselves by installing the motor or having it painted.

Brown said in the 28 years of building classic cars he had built 22 C-type Jaguars, was in the process of building his ninth D-Type Jaguar and had made 16 Ford GT 40s.

Virtually all parts are made at his workshop.

Supplied A Ford GT 40 built in Invercargill by Dave Brown and his staff.

A finished car costs about $550,000. It took 3500 hours to make a car and half that time to create a “rolling car”.

Apart from selling two cars to Southland buyers in earlier years, all of Browns’ customers live in the UK, Europe, United States and Australia.

Restoration shops in the United States and UK bought parts off him.

Brown and Jerry Bowen have known each other for 20 years. Bowen is a design and race car engineer after working for Lotus Racing in the 1970s.

Brown does not advertise his work. He said customers recommend him to their friends in classic car and motor racing circles overseas.

“It’s all referrals in the UK. They [customers] go to race meets, talk to each other, and they say, ‘ where did you get that from’,” Brown said.

“The big thing is trust ... [cars and parts] it's got to be 100 per cent correct.”