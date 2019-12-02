Police investigate footage showing car blindly overtaking on deadly Raglan road

Footage captured of a driver's overtaking manoeuvre on the Hamilton-Raglan road at the weekend.

Police are investigating a driver filmed blindly overtaking cars on a rural Waikato road in a piece of driving a top cop called "appalling."

A video clip filmed on State Highway 23 in Raglan, sent to Stuff, shows a grey car passing cars on the highway, into the path of an oncoming motorbike and van.

The car is shown moving back into the left lane, in time to avoid a collision with the van or motorbike.

SUPPLIED A video clip filmed on State Highway 23 in Raglan, sent to Stuff, shows a car crossing yellow lines on the highway, into the path of an oncoming motorbike and van.

Waikato Road Policing Manager Jeff Penno​ said police have started an investigation into the incident.

"Clearly, this is an appalling piece of driving.

"People like that have no respect for the community they live in or for the people around them."

﻿The incident comes after a string of crashes left four people dead in as many days in the Waikato.

Raglan man Jon, who filmed the clip, can be heard exclaiming "what an idiot," but he said the video didn't capture the worst of that driver's actions.

READ MORE:

* Dash cam footage captures hectic minute of dangerous driving on Remutaka Hill Rd

* Driver forced off road as rental car convoy passes 'like slot cars'

* Rental SUV's dangerous overtaking caught on camera near Timaru

"They came flying up behind me in Raglan and then was just tailgating me, going on the other side of the road, overtook me on a blind corner. I had to slam on my brakes and move over so he could get in, otherwise he probably would have hit the car coming the other way."

After that, Jon - who declined to give his last name - asked his daughter to film the driver who continued overtaking people.

A motorbike had to swerve and brake to avoid colliding with the driver, Jon said.

He intends to make a formal complaint at the police station.

"I was considering it then I got up on Sunday morning and found out someone had lost their life on that road only a couple of [kilometres] from where I took that video."

A driver died at the scene after a car plummeted down a bank on SH23 shortly before 2am on Sunday.

Two passengers were taken to Waikato Hospital in critical condition and inquiries are underway. The cause of the crash, which occurred hours after the footage was taken and does not involve any of the same vehicles, is unknown.

State Highway 23 - the main highway between Raglan and Hamilton - sees too much reckless driving, Jon said.

"You see it all the time, every day. People are in a hurry, they don't know the roads.

"Especially on the weekends. The locals out here are by and large pretty good drivers. They know the road."

A few weeks ago, he saw a ute overtake about three vehicles around blind corners at pace. The ute took the corners so fast, they ended up on the verge on the right side of the road.

"That was probably the worst driving I have seen in 37 years of driving."

Penno said State Highway 23 between Raglan and Hamilton was one of the top 10 priority roads in the region for his team.

"It's the nature of the road, there's an element of risk to it. It's a slow piece of state highway and people need to drive to the conditions, not use the speed limit as a target."

If people were driving and another car was tailgating them, they should pull over to the side to let the car pass.

During the summer busy season drivers needed to be well rested and aware of multiple hazards on the road, he said.

The need to rush was not worth dying for, Penno said.

He had a message for the driver of the vehicle caught on film: "I suggest they come knocking before we do".