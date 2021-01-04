No holiday deaths on Waikato roads as overnight back-to-work traffic peak looms

“It would be really great if we didn't have anyone killed this year,” Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said, “but, sadly, I don't think that'll be the case”.

Police were hoping Waikato's toll would stay at zero as the final hours of the holiday road toll period ticked by.

But a peak period of traffic and long, hot trips were expected on Monday night as people headed home in time for work.

The holiday road toll period started at 4pm on Christmas eve and ends at 6am on Tuesday.

“We've had no fatalities in our district over the holiday period, which is a fantastic result so far,” Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno told Stuff on Monday afternoon.

"It would be really great if we didn't have anyone killed this year but, sadly, I don't think that'll be the case.”

And even though no-one was killed, road policing staff were still kept busy with fairly serious crashes every day, Penno said.

Tom Lee/Stuff While no-one had been killed on Waikato roads as of Monday afternoon, police were investigating serious injury crashes, including one involving a car and pedestrian on Gordonton Rd.

They included a pedestrian struck by a car in Gordonton on December 27, a crash between a motorbike and car in Kuaotunu on December 29, one involving a pedestrian and a car in Hikuai on New Year's Day, and a motorcyclist's crash with a power pole in Okauia on Monday.

He understood some people involved in crashes were still in critical condition and on life support.

“Our thoughts are with their families as these people start their very long and slow road to recovery.”

Over the holidays, police also dealt with speeding drivers - many on Christmas Day, drunk drivers called in by other concerned motorists and found to be well over the limit, and people breaching learner or restricted licences.

People stopped by officers generally appreciate that police are trying to save lives, Penno said.

"You’re always going to get a certain percentage of people who believe that their driving is totally superior to everyone else’s and they should be able to do what they want.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Holidaymakers heading to the Coromandel Peninsula for summer often create traffic woes. The queues pictured were in Tairua in 2018.

Heavy traffic was expected on Monday evening, as people heading back from holiday filled the roads.

Anyone on the roads – especially around the Coromandel Peninsula – should plan for their trip to take twice as long, Penno said.

"Don't try and pass the car in front of you because there will be another 100 in front of that.”

Equally, people towing or driving larger or slower vehicles are legally obliged to pull over if they're impeding traffic, Penno said.

Police are aiming for a quick response to driving complaints, including about slow drivers.

“They want to travel at 60kmh the whole way home, which is fine ... but others don't.”

On the high speed side, the police focus is on those driving between 100 and 110kmh, Penno said, because road deaths are not all about extreme behaviour or boy racers.

"If I look back through this year's fatalities, it is normal people who drive a little bit too fast a little bit too often, that have made a mistake.”

Summer can present a cocktail of risk with fatigue, residual alcohol in the system, hot days and slow trips, Penno said.

And while summer traffic has been "as bad as predicted”, police are noticing the benefit of some improvements to the road network.

There are no 10- to 12-kilometre traffic jams around Huntly now the Huntly section of the Waikato Expressway bypasses the town, Penno said.

A less recent improvement – the revamped Kopu Bridge at the base of the Coromandel Peninsula – has been a lifesaver, he said.