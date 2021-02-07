Hundreds of cars and thousands of people at Invercargill car show

Oscar Thomson, 5, of Invercargill, checking out a scaled down pick up truck belonging to Shane Harpur, at the Southern Grilles & Gasoline Car & Bike Show held at Collegiate rugby grounds on Saturday.

The third edition of the Southern Grilles & Gasoline Car & Bike Show was the biggest ever as petrol-heads flocked to Southland this weekend.

Organiser Jason Pope said 450 vehicles and 5000 people took part in the three-day show, as the non-profit event raised money for the Salvation Army Invercargill Foodbank.

The people’s choice winner was a two-tone red hot-rod 1955 Chevrolet, fully restored by an Invercargill couple, Pope said.

There were all types of cars on show, from Rolls-Royce and Minis, to Cadillacs and a Fiat Bambino.

An Auckland couple drove their 1950s Ford Single Spinner down for the event, Pope said.

There was a parade up and down Dee St on Friday night, a show of all the cars with live music and a Rockabilly fashion contest at the Collegiate Rugby Club grounds on Saturday, and then a cruise around western Southland on Sunday.

The event had previously been a one-day affair, but Pope said they would look to build on the long weekend event again in 2022.

Invercargill was the motor capital of New Zealand at the moment, he said, as motorbikes started to roll into town for the Burt Munro Challenge, beginning Wednesday.