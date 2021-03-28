Waikato tops warrant of fitness failure list with faults found in almost half vehicles tested

Affordable Auto Services in Hamilton has seen more cars which need work since yearly warrant of fitness checks were introduced, owner Mike Cooper said.

Waikato has the highest rate of warrant of fitness (WOF) fails in the country, but there is no clear reason for it.

Just under half of the vehicles tested in 2020 (47 per cent) failed their WOF, figures from the Motor Traders Association (MTA) show.

There’s no clear reason– though there are suggestions that yearly warrants and vehicles too complicated for backyard tinkering could have something to do with it.

The MTA has tracked the warrant failure rate for a few years, noticing it going up, advocacy and strategy manager for MTA, Greig Epps said.

READ MORE:

* 'Feebates' set to come in under another name as roadblock cleared for cap on average car emissions

* Motor industry fears amnesty on warrants of fitness could lead to more crashes

* WOF extension: Cars with 'potentially life threatening' faults on the road



“In 2018 the national average for fail rates was 38 per cent. We get to 2020, and the national average is 40 per cent.”

The Bay of Plenty isn’t too far behind Waikato on 45 per cent and Gisborne is 44 per cent, but Marlborough comes in much lower at 32 per cent.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff About a quarter of warrant failures are due to lights, which could be anything from a number plate light, to brake lights or indicators.

The MTA has no clear reason for Waikato’s high failure rate.

“You might think it is a rural thing,” Epps said. “But, of course, Hamilton is a large city. Marlborough would be a rural community area, and they have a lower one. And even the West Coast is at 39 per cent.”

One thought is that people aren’t doing checks or services in between their yearly WOFs – after the law changed in 2014 from six months to yearly.

It could be complacency, “but, also, we're not a nation of backyard tinkerers any more”.

“The vehicles are too complex, so you can't just open up the bonnet on a Saturday afternoon and go, I'm just gonna make sure the car's in running order. You really do need to invest in having someone help you maintain that vehicle.”

Affordable Auto Services owner Mike Cooper said his Hamilton business saw more cars needing work after the change to yearly WOFs.

”At six months we picked up a lot of stuff that would be routine maintenance.”

Yearly checks meant these issues had time to cause more damage.

Most of the time cars fail on minor things, Cooper said, but older cars brought with them bigger problems.

“Most of the time it’s a brake light out or headlights need cleaning,” Cooper said.

“But obviously if your car is a bit older there’s more that goes wrong, brakes etcetera, and as they get older again, you see rust.”

Esther/Stuff A seatbelt connection that would fail a WOF test.

There are serious consequences of the vehicles not passing the WOF – more instances where problems with a car contribute to fatal crashes.

“Vehicle factors” contributed to 11 per cent of fatal crashes in 2017, 2018 and 2019, compared to five per cent in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Epps said.

MTA has been talking to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency about moving all vehicles over the age of 15 to a six-month WOF.

And while the number of cars failing is going up, the reasons have remained fairly similar.

“About 25 per cent of failures are lights. Now that can be a licence plate light, but it can also mean the headlamp or your brake lights, or your indicators.

“The next cab off the rank is tyres. I think people are generally good with thinking about the tyres and looking at them, but 17 per cent of failures is generally related to tyres.

“At about 15 per cent are brakes, so is the foot brake spongy, when it should be firm against your foot. And the same with the handbrake, you don't want to be scratching your underarm when you pull your handbrake up.”

About 10 per cent of failures are put down to steering and suspension.

MTA knows that vehicle maintenance can be expensive but so is safety, and perhaps people need to be putting money aside for it.

“Agencies like the Ministry of Social Development do provide assistance for people to undertake vehicle repairs and, we understand, to get warrant of fitness inspections.”

MTA is proposing to include an aspect of vehicle maintenance in the driver licencing tests.

“We think that the public is open to having something in the vehicle licensing test that ensures new drivers, who may not have been exposed to a culture or a regime of looking after a car, understand what to look for.”

A review of the warrant of fitness and certificate of fitness systems is a priority action of the national road safety strategy, Road to Zero, a Ministry of Transport spokesperson said.

“With vehicles getting more technologically sophisticated and incorporating more computer software, we need to ensure that inspection systems are evolving with these changes.”

The review will begin late this year.