Two permanent zebra crossings to be put outside Golden Bay High School

Golden Bay High School is located near the intersection Rototai Rd, Meihana St and State Highway 60, a collection of streets that has been dubbed a “mini Spaghetti Junction”.

In a move aimed at slowing traffic and improving pedestrian safety, Tasman District councillors have agreed to the permanent installation of a raised zebra crossing on Meihana St and another across Rototai Rd, near Golden Bay High School.

The decision by councillors last Thursday to opt for twin crossings follows a trial layout that included a single crossing further along Meihana St, directly outside the school, and the controversial closure of a one-way slip road linking Meihana St and Commercial St, which is part of State Highway 60.

Under the permanent plan agreed by councillors, that slip road is to be reopened.

That alterative layout, with the twin crossings and reopened slip road, was requested by the Golden Bay Community Board at its meeting on September 14.

The closed slip road linking Commercial St and Meihana St will be reopened.

Council senior transportation engineer Mike van Enter told councillors feedback from members of the community on the trial layout was split.

While a road safety audit and expert advice found the trialled layout was a good option, “other aspects” came into the decision.

“I think, the biggest change in behaviour and increase in safety here that we're chasing – not just here but outside of schools – is getting speeds to below 30kmh,” van Enter said.

Reduced speed would be achieved outside Golden Bay High School by having “vertical elements” in the twin crossings – both of which would be on raised platforms – along with a preference to retain the “raised element” of the trial crossing.

“Keeping a raised platform there will mean the speeds from the state highway ... will be slowed down before they reach the new zebra crossing layout,” van Enter said, pointing out the detailed design of the permanent layout was still to be completed.

A concept drawing of the trial layout, which will not become permanent.

Golden Bay ward councillors Celia Butler and Chris Hill abstained from voting at the September community board meeting, so they could vote once the matter reached the council.

Butler said she believed the community board did not cover “a number of issues”.

She tipped the students would take the shortest route to school, which meant those coming from Commercial St would cross the slip road “just like they've been doing” once it was reopened to traffic.

Golden Bay ward councillor Celia Butler tips students will take the shortest route to school, which for those coming from Commercial St will mean crossing the reopened slip road.

However, van Enter said the lower traffic speed was a fundamental point.

“So, even if people cross in the shortest direction, the raised table aspects of the alternate design will mean that traffic in the area is slowed, so that's a great improvement in safety,” he said.

Hill said she had “some level of discomfort” about the matter. A layout was trialled and experts then advised it was the preferred option and should become permanent.

“Board members in Golden Bay thought that it wasn't the case and preferred this [alternative] option based on what they think, I guess,” she said.

Golden Bay ward councillor Chris Hill says she has "some level of discomfort" about the alternative option after experts favoured the trial layout.

Hill also pointed out the trialled changes were “strongly supported” by Golden Bay students and the school board.

“I may well vote for it, but I certainly feel uncomfortable about it,” said Hill, who did then vote for the alternative layout, after the resolution was moved by Butler.

Two years ago, the speed limit along part of State Highway 60, near Nelson, was lowered. A resident, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Tasman District Council discuss the impact. Video first published in March, 2021.

Council transportation manager Jamie McPherson said it was important not to lose sight of what had been learnt through the trial, which was that there was acceptance for raised platforms, for physical controls on speed, and providing priority to pedestrians over cars outside schools.

“You can argue until you're blue in the face about the exact location where that raised platform zebra crossing should go ... but just stepping back a little bit, it's clear that there's an appetite, that people accept those treatments and I think that's a big win out of the trials that we've done,” McPherson said.

A key element of the feedback was that the slip lane be reopened “and that has sort of then driven the location of the zebras and if they're used, they'll be safe”, McPherson said.

The detailed design will now be finalised with the aim of completing construction of the new permanent layout this financial year.