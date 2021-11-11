New pedestrian-cyclist bridge at Motupipi in Golden Bay gets go-ahead

A new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists is to be built on the seaward side of the road bridge over the Motupipi River, linking up both sides of a shared path between Pōhara and Tākaka. That means cyclists and pedestrians will no longer have to merge with the vehicular traffic, which is particularly dangerous for those travelling towards Tākaka who have to leave the path and cross the road at each end of the bridge.

A new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists at Motupipi in Golden Bay has been given the green light and could be built this financial year.

“It’s wonderful news,” said Golden Bay Cycle and Walkway Society chairwoman Christine Pullar.

The shared path bridge is set to be built over the Motupipi River on the seaward side of the road bridge, near the intersection of Abel Tasman Drive and Burnside Rd. Once built, the bridge will provide a separate crossing for pedestrians and cyclists using the increasingly popular shared path between Pōhara and Tākaka.

Pullar said, at the moment, pedestrians and cyclists had to use the road bridge, which was narrow with “virtually no shoulders”. Those travelling west towards Tākaka had to leave the shared path and cross the road to merge with the vehicular traffic over the bridge before crossing the road again to rejoin the path.

GB Cycle and Walkways Society/Supplied The new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists is to the built to the left of road bridge in this picture, joining up both sides of the shared path between Pōhara and Tākaka.

“It's extremely dangerous,” she said.

Tasman District councillors last week approved an increase in the budget for the Motupipi shared path bridge from $244,507 to $390,000 – to be loan funded. Just under $5500 was spent on the project in 2020-21.

In a report on the matter, council transportation manager Jamie McPherson says there is now certainty with the cost, which is more than the initial estimate.

“The initial concept estimate relied on favourable rates from local suppliers, which have not eventuated during the tender process,” McPherson says in the report. “The total estimated project cost is $395,000.”

McPherson told councillors the project had been tendered with “firm prices”, a preferred tenderer had been identified, and the contract would be able to be awarded immediately.

After the meeting, McPherson said once the contract was awarded, a programme of work would be agreed and, if the contractor had capacity, the project may be delivered this financial year.

Joe Lloyd/Stuff A footpath between the Upper Moutere village and the Moutere Hills Community Centre is earmarked to run alongside the highway – on the left of the road as pictured.

As well as agreeing to increase the budget for the Motupipi shared path bridge, councillors also approved additional loan funding of just over $750,000 in 2021-22 for several projects due to lower-than-expected funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Those projects included rural development road improvements, new kerb and channel, the Brooklyn shared path and new footpaths.

One of the new footpaths is the Upper Moutere walkway, earmarked to run alongside the Moutere Highway between the village and the Moutere Hills Community Centre. In May 2019, the Upper Moutere footpath was No. 1 on a ranked list of four walkway projects tipped for construction in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

However, McPherson pointed out some land acquisition still needed to be secured for the Upper Moutere project. Staff realised how important the footpath was and “we're really keen to deliver”.

Councillor Dean McNamara asked about lower-than-expected Waka Kotahi funding for passenger bus services, which Tasman District Council funds jointly with Nelson City Council.

McPherson said Waka Kotahi had explained that it appeared there had been a mistake.

“Nelson City had all of their bus service funding approved but for some reason in the system, [Waka Kotahi] haven't yet approved part of our bus funding,” McPherson said. “The explanation we've had satisfies us that that will be approved within the three-year period.”