Repair, maintenance work to start on two roads in Tasman district

A slip on the road between Kaiteriteri and Mārahau in Tasman district, which is scheduled to be repaired over a three-week period.

Work is due to start on Tuesday on the storm-damaged road between Kaiteriteri and Mārahau along with the planned resurfacing of State Highway 6 through Murchison.

The road between Kaiteriteri and Mārahau is scheduled to close for about three weeks from Tuesday so the damage from a storm in August can be repaired.

In a statement, Tasman District Council said contractors would be working on a section of the road where a large slip occurred, about 1.5km from Kaiteriteri.

The batter slope on the downhill side had “significantly slipped away”, leaving the road weakened and open to further collapse. Contractors aimed to build a Terramesh wall faced with rock, which would require part of the road to be dug away.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Waller St section of State Highway 6 through Murchison is earmarked for resurfacing.

Due to the extent of the work, it was necessary to close the road to all through traffic, the council said.

While the road up to the work site would be open, there would be no vehicle access past it. The detour for motorists travelling between Kaiteriteri and Mārahau would be via the Riwaka-Sandy Bay Rd, over the Mārahau saddle.

Residents living near the affected area would be able to walk past the work site to their homes if the detour did not suit them.

Meanwhile, about 140km south at Murchison, work on the planned resurfacing of the Waller St section of SH6 through the town is also due to start on Tuesday.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said contractors were due to resurface the road between the 50kph and 100kph speed-limit signs at each end of Murchison.

The work was scheduled to be done between 9am and 6pm on Tuesday and then between 6am and 6pm from Wednesday, to November 11.

KAREN STADE /SUPPLIED A shipping container wall has been installed along State Highway 6 at Dellows Bluff, near Murchison, to protect motorists from rockfall. Meanwhile, an underslip affects the Buller River side of the road just 150m away from the rockfall.

Lane closures and temporary speed restrictions would be in place. At times, short stops of 10 to 15 minutes may be required while heavy machinery was operating, Waka Kotahi said.

Resurfacing work would not be done near Murchison Area School during school hours.

Once the road was resurfaced, temporary speed restrictions would remain in place until new road markings were installed including upgraded zebra crossings.

The resurfacing work was part of the transport agency’s annual summer maintenance programme, Waka Kotahi said.