North Island car company puts brakes on new Nelson dealership

A North Island car company has pulled the plug on plans to open a dealership in Nelson.

The Ebbett group, which owns 18 dealerships in the North Island, had planned to open a new car yard on the corner of Rutherford and Nile streets.

But a spokesman confirmed they had scrapped the plan, citing the economic climate as the driving force.

The company announced the Nelson plan, which would have been its first foray into the South Island, in April.

At the time, executive director Richard van den Enge said it was an interesting time to be opening a new dealership, given the state of fuel prices and shifts towards more environmentally friendly cars.

“But, people still need to get around, and for Kiwis, a private motor vehicle is the most convenient choice,” he said.

SUPPLIED An artist’s impression of what the new car dealership would have looked like had it gone ahead as originally planned.

He had hoped the dealership would open in the third quarter of this year.

They had planned to sell Skoda, GWM and Haval vehicles while also selling used cars, and offering vehicle servicing.

But, on Monday, a spokesman said the climate had changed since planning for the Nelson business began “well over a year ago”.

“Unfortunately, in that time the New Zealand economy has changed significantly meaning the business case no longer makes sense,” he said.

“We felt the responsible decision was to make the call before we open to minimise staff and customer impact.”

The downtown Nelson site where they had planned to open was formerly home to an Office Max and a used car dealership.