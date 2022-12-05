Angst grows along with weeds on Nelson roundabouts, traffic islands

Weeds growing on the Annesbrook roundabout and the adjacent traffic islands in Nelson on Saturday.

Waka Kotahi has come under renewed pressure to tackle the weeds growing in the roundabouts, traffic islands and median strips on the highway through Nelson.

The perennial problem was raised at the inaugural meeting of the joint Nelson Tasman regional transport committee on Friday.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight said the transport agency was planning more maintenance on the State Highway 6 vegetation before Christmas, while investigations had started into a more “long-term approach” that could include hard options such as concrete.

“It's just basic, fundamental maintenance, isn't it,” said alternate committee member, Nelson city councillor Mel Courtney. “Why has it got away on Waka Kotahi?”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Nelson city councillor Mel Courtney says most people will not be happy if concrete is used instead of plantings to reduce maintenance costs for the roundabouts and traffic islands adjacent to SH6.

Speight said the safety expectations had changed, with stricter requirements on contractors, particularly in higher-speed environments “and that comes at a cost”.

“It's not that we don't do it, we do still do it, but we do it at a much longer interval than it's previously been done because it's not cost-effective,” she said.

When those costs were weighed up against other projects, “the spending will go on things that are essential rather than things that desirable but not essential”.

The “aesthetic state” of the roundabouts and islands was not a safety risk for the travelling public and therefore could not be prioritised over projects that were, Speight said.

However, committee member, Nelson mayor Dr Nick Smith, disagreed.

“I don't accept it's a non-safety risk when I can't see across to the traffic in another lane coming in the other direction,” he said.

Smith also queried the fire risk from the overgrowth. He asked how he should respond to a ratepayer “not far from where your weeds that are over 2m high” grow. That ratepayer had been told by the council to mow a vacant section due to the fire risk it posed “when he can see a large area of dry grass immediately adjacent to vehicles that he would argue is a greater fire risk”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Weeds seen atop the Annesbrook roundabout on Saturday.

The mayor asked whether Waka Kotahi had to abide by the same laws around fire risk.

Speight pointed out maintenance work was planned pre-Christmas before the vegetation dried out.

In relation to a long-term approach under consideration, Courtney said most people would not be happy with concrete.

Some people wonder if the newly upgraded Haven Rd roundabout will be planted, says councillor Mel Courtney.

Some people were watching the newly upgraded Haven Rd roundabout to see if it would be planted with “nice flowers or some sort of shrubbery”.

“They suspect concrete and that will be devastating for the reputation of Waka Kotahi, in my view,” Courtney said.

Alternate committee member, Tasman district councillor Jo Ellis, suggested any hard option could incorporate local art.

Smith said he was open-minded about a solution, although concrete did not sound environmentally friendly.

“If it was grass that could be mowed safely, that would be a preferred solution,” he said. “But the important thing is: We actually try and land a solution as quickly as possible on this.”

Smith said a delegation had visited him saying they intended to knock down the weeds themselves and he promised to raise the matter at the committee meeting.

“I’d like to go back to them and say: ‘Please don’t, NZTA is working on a solution’.”

Speight said Waka Kotahi was “absolutely” working on a solution, a decision on which would be made in the New Year.

At the start of the meeting, Smith said two alternate members from each council on the new joint regional transport committee would receive all reports and fully participate in meetings “with the exception of voting”.