Weeds whacked on Nelson roundabouts, traffic islands

A driver’s view of the approach to the Annesbrook roundabout in Nelson before and after weeds were cleared at the site.

A day after public angst over the weeds growing on Nelson roundabouts and traffic islands, the offending vegetation was cleared.

Commuters traversing the Annesbrook roundabout on Wednesday had a clearer view of other traffic after contractors on Tuesday evening dealt to the weeds on and around the structure, which is a key intersection along State Highway 6, which runs through the city.

A delighted Nelson mayor, Dr Nick Smith, called it a “win in the weed war”, thanking Waka Kotahi and contractors in a post on his Facebook page.

Smith’s comments come after he and fellow Nelson City Council elected member Mel Courtney became entangled in the issue at the inaugural meeting of the joint Nelson Tasman regional transport committee on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Angst grows along with weeds on Nelson roundabouts, traffic islands

* 'Weed witch' tackles Nelson's scruffy road medians

* Highway islands of weeds 'disgrace' as safety comes first



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson mayor Dr Nick Smith has thanked Waka Kotahi and contractors after the weeds were cleared on Tuesday evening.

Courtney queried how such “basic, fundamental maintenance” had gotten away from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, while Smith raised safety concerns about the unsightly vegetation.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight explained that safety expectations had changed, with stricter requirements on contractors, particularly in higher-speed environments, “and that comes at a cost”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Other traffic was clearly visible on the approach to Annesbrook roundabout on Wednesday.

Vegetation was still cleared but less frequently “because it's not cost-effective”. The “aesthetic state” of the roundabouts and islands was not a safety risk for the travelling public and therefore could not be prioritised over projects that were, Speight told the meeting.

However, maintenance was planned pre-Christmas before the vegetation dried out, she said.

The matter was reported by Stuff in an article published on Monday. On Tuesday evening, the vegetation was cleared.

In a post on his Facebook page, Courtney said the work had made the roundabouts and traffic islands safer and more aesthetically pleasing. “Thank you Waka Kotahi (NZTA) for hearing our call.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The view was clearer on Wednesday morning across the roundabout.

Smith pointed out that a long-term solution still needed to be found “that maintains good sight lines for drivers, keeps road workers safe and which provides an attractive entrance for our beautiful city”.