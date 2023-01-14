Pothole nation - big fix for pockmarked state highway network

Andy Russell counts himself lucky he escaped a state highway pothole with only a busted tyre.

And he’s not alone.

The country’s ageing network has become increasingly pockmarked and a particularly wet winter has seen Waka Kotahi launch their largest maintenance programme ever.

This summer, it plans to renew over 2450 lane kilometres.

Andy Russell/Supplied Andy Russell was forced to pull over to have his tyre changed after hitting a pothole.

In dollar terms, $2.8 billion is being invested into maintenance across the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme.

However, Tokoroa-based Russell said he hadn’t seen any of that work, especially since the road he commutes to Rotorua on was “basically a lolly scramble of if you get through or not without damage”.

His Honda Civic came a cropper coming home early in December on SH30 between Upper Atiamuri and Rotorua.

“I hit [the pothole] and the chassis bottomed out, and I felt it slam into the road and the right tyre was popped out straight away.

“This was doing about 55kph and there was nothing specific that said what the hazard was or what the actual issue was, there was just no warning.”

Russell said there was a temporary 50kph sign well before the pothole, but it wasn’t clear the reason for reduced speed.

David Hallett/Stuff Expect to see road cones all over the country as Waka Kotahi attempt to patch up the country’s roads this summer (file photo).

He called AA roadside assistance because it was too dangerous to change the tyre where he was.

During his wait, another motorist hit the same pothole and, after a check for damage, appeared to get through unscathed. Another driver said she had popped a tyre in the same place a few days prior.

A local farmer came to check on Russell as he had heard the car slam into the pothole from his house.

“The hole I hit was about the size of a small car tyre. There were holes all over the place. It’s like a series of craters within a huge pothole.”

Ged Cann/Stuff A company owned by Spark Group has won an Amazon Web Services award for its pothole-finding AI system.

Russell is disturbed that the pothole had been there for days.

“The road really needed to be closed, it’s full of potholes. And there needs to be a sign of what you are coming up against and there isn’t one.”

Waka Kotahi said the Waikato region had the highest number of pothole repairs for the period of January 1, 2019, to August 31, 2022.

What Russell struggled with was the lack of communication from Waka Kotahi. After filling in two forms online he hadn’t heard anything and received a curt reply on Twitter.

Russell did manage initially to get hold of contractors, Higgins but hasn’t heard if he’ll be compensated for his tyre.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Waikato region has the highest number of pothole repairs attended for the period of January 1, 2019 to August 31, 2022. (file photo)

As of October 6, 2022, Waka Kotahi had paid out a total of $20,136.86 in compensation for damage to vehicles since 2019.

That did not include any payments that may have been made by Waka Kotahi’s contractors.

The agency said they’re not generally responsible for damage to vehicles. Claims that the condition of a highway caused damage to a vehicle are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“There will be some situations where Waka Kotahi or its contractor takes responsibility and compensates the person concerned. Claims will be declined if our investigation finds that there is no negligence by Waka Kotahi and its contractors.”

“Generally potholes are prioritised based on their size and location – and each state highway maintenance contractor is responsible to repair potholes on the sections of state highway network they maintain.”

SUPPLIED In September around 20 motorists were affected by a pothole on the Kaimai Ranges.

Waka Kotahi was unable to provide an amount spent fixing potholes as they are only a part of what is included in a lump sum payment to their various contractors.

They said they expect contractors to complete routine inspections of the state highway network at intervals.

This is supported by operational performance measures audits which is a comprehensive audit undertaken on randomly selected sections of the state highway network on a monthly basis.

“Defects, such as potholes identified from these inspections or audits are rectified as part of routine pavement maintenance.”

Waka Kotahi said the wet year had a significant impact on contractor’s ability to complete much-needed road renewals.

SUPPLIED David Johnstone and Sarn Murray's tyre was damaged when it hit a pothole just north of Hampton Downs in July.

This will put significant pressure on the first quarter of 2023, said Rob Campbell, regional manager of maintenance and operations at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“A number of our networks will have to complete 70-80% of their programme between January 4, when they can return to work, and 31 March, when our renewal season ends.”