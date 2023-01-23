A close-up look at the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway

With its long, deep and wide sweeping cuttings carving their way up either side of the Ruahine foothills, one of New Zealand’s biggest roading projects is taking shape.

Waka Kotahi allowed hundreds of walkers to trek along the 12 kilometre corridor of the $620 million Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway on Sunday.

Stuff sent a reporter and visual journalist along to see the progress and talk to locals about the momentous project which began in January 2021 and has a projected opening date in December 2024.

At the Ashhurst end of the double-lane highway, enormous concrete piers gave a sense of the size of the new Parahaki Bridge traversing the Manawatū River.

Project spokesman Grant Kauri said the earthworks teams continued to make great progress, having shifted 4.6 million cubic metres of earth since construction began.

“Though we do everything we can to ensure the public are kept informed about our progress, which includes regular highway flyovers, this walk gives the public a rare chance to see the scope and magnitude of the project up close. “

Walking through deep and expansive cuttings and passing rows of outsized earthmoving machinery, walkers could see where those millions of tonnes of earth had gone.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Wendy McDonald of Palmerston North and Shellie Gillbanks and Madeleine Baxter of Wellington take a breather after the uphill 2kms stretch at the start of the walk.

Wendy McDonald, of Palmerston North, walking with Wellington friends Shellie Gillbanks and Madeleine Baxter, said it felt like they were in a scene from Star Wars with the spinning wind turbines towering over the stepped chasms of freshly carved clay.

“It’s amazing. It reminds me of a set in a Star Wars movie where they were out in the desert. It’s really yellowy and orangey like that.”

The project had not been without challenges.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Walkers trek up the western incline on the newly formed Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatū-Tararua highway.

A 300-metre-long bridge called the Eco-Viaduct was built over sensitive wetland. It created challenges when the construction team “struck unprecedented levels of artesian water pressure”, which meant they had to change the way they piled the bridge.

Nearly all the columns have been installed, and the first beams for the bridge will be arriving soon from the Port of Napier.

The Parahaki Bridge, is a highly complex balanced cantilever bridge over the Manawatū River at the Ashhurst end.

The bridge’s pier 1 is now complete with pier 2 on track to be finished by the middle of this year. All three underpasses along the alignment are now structurally complete.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Walkers cross the Manawatū River near the Parahaki Bridge at the Ashhurst end of the gorge.

Earthworks were mostly complete in some areas and sub-grade trials were being conducted with plans to start to lay pavement later this year.

Kauri said wet weather during the summer months had had an impact but “we’ve continued to make solid progress and the project site has held up well against the rain we’ve had, enabling us to get back to work more quickly”,

Sunday’s trek was organised by Woodville Lions and Woodville School as a fundraiser with the permission of NZTA. Organisers estimated the event would raise around $12,000 for each organisation.

On Sunday 1150 people had signed ng up for the walk which took place in warm and windy conditions with partial cloud cover.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Some of the cuttings were up to 52 metres deep. Over 4.5 million cubic metres of earth has been moved so far.

Owen Rogers, of Palmerston North, enjoyed getting a chance to see such a big project as a work in progress and he was excited by the prospect of driving over it in the not-too-distant future.

“I think it’s great they’re thinking ahead. There seems to be more and more cars on the road everywhere and a lot of roads are not adequate.”

A crew of walkers called the Wairarapa Sole Mates enjoyed seeing how much progress had been made since they did the walk last year.

“First time was all paddocks, last time there were some paddocks, this time no paddocks – it’s all road,” Di Bailey said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa Sole Mates walking group from left Di Bailey, Kim Catt, Melanie MacGregor and (front row) Vivienne Hawkin, and Lizzie Te Maro had just completed the 12km highway walk

By the numbers

$620 million projected cost

6 million cubic metres of earth moved

12km in length

Two roundabouts at the eastern and western entrances

31 culverts (longest 160-metres-long)

6 bridges (including 3 underpasses)

27 fills

30 cuts

490,000 trees planted

9700 vehicles expected a day

Up to 350 people on site at any time depending on the season.

Shared Use Path following the entire alignment

Maximum gradient 10 percent