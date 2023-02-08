Conviviality beats comfort for Burt's waterproof bikers

Throttles trumped the occasional thunderclap as Burt Munro Challenge bikers were arriving in Invercargill in advance of Wednesday’s opening day at the Teretonga track.

But then these guys show up with the sort of exultant agenda that doesn’t dissolve in the wet.

While rain pelted the pup tents at the Oreti Park camping ground, the riders’ complaints were resolutely cheerful.

“Loving this summer of yours,’’ said as visitor from up north somewhere who declined to be named.

“My missus will know where I am if you do that,’’ he said.

“At least in Taranaki, the summer rain’s warmer,’’ he added, inadvertently providing a clue for suspicious wives nationwide.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Possum (left) with Allan Shute, Jay Fulton and Daryl Hoover.

Jay Fulton, of Auckland, had ridden from Auckland on a Honda CDR 929 which, he was quick to point out, is a sports bike not a touring bike.

Comfortable it wasn’t, he said, and his pals were quick to add on his behalf that the bike’s design meant for the whole trip he’d had to assume the position of someone making love to giant golf ball.

Ian Rennie from Brisbane had ridden from Christchurch via Arthur’s Pass and arrived with nary a grizzle about the rain he’d struck all the way from Haast to Frankton, stopping only twice due to water in the distributor.

The Empire Hotel in Ross, he said, had been the “fantastic’’ highlight.

His journey wasn’t on a touring bike either. He travelled on his old-school 1949 Scott 595cc Flying Squirrel, also known – as befits a two-stroke – as the Shrieking Squirrel.

No suspension to speak of, and the seat wasn’t the most padded he’s ever encountered.

Rennie is the proud owner of 13 Indians back in Australia, the oldest from 1915.

It’s his fifth time here and he’s the guy memorable from a story back in 2018 when he arrived with a vintage speeding ticket to sort out.

In his youth he’d been caught in his Vauxhall Victor car on Oreti Beach, New Year’s Eve 1968 doing 40 miles per hour – twice the speed limit. He was duly ticketed by an officer who recorded his birthday as 21-8-1968, which meant he would have been in nappies at the time.

He’d realised the error in time to avoid paying it but as we age we mature and so, five years ago he was at the Munro Challenge, ticket in hand, going public with his wish to find the confused cop and settle up.

“I didn’t hear from him,’’ Rennie said, serenely.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Racers roared around Teretonga Park, Sandy Point, at the first event of Burt Munro Challenge 2023.

Daryl Hoover, of Dunedin, was thinking of competing in the drag races on his brand new CFMoto 650, which he happily attests could go zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds.

So why wouldn’t you? He’s thought of a reason.

“I don’t want to have to explain to the insurance company what happened if I had a crash,’’ he says.

He’s a first-timer at the rally and he had his annual leave booked since early last year. The need to buy a new bike had meant he was on a bit of a budget for the trip but he’s loaded up with freeze-dried Back Country Cuisine for the next four or five days, with enough money for a few drinks and a bit of gas.

No complaints, whatsoever, about roughing it a wee bit.

“I suffer from severe depression,’’ the affable traveller says. “Getting out on the bike is therapy.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Shane Wyber, of Timaru, at the Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill.

Timaru’s Shane Wyber reliably feels the gravitational pull of the rally. He rode down solo on his Suzuki GSX R250 – weather not the best – but loved the trip anyway and knew what he’d strike when he arrived.

“The camaraderie,’’ he said. “Meet new people, meet new friends, and just have a good time.That’s what it’s all about.’’

From part unknown, Possum (much like Cher and Madonna he has no surname) is a five-time attendee who comes “not for the weather’’ but socialising, as a bit of an adventure, and also, he says, for the sake of honouring a legend.

In fact, the others attest, he evangelises on behalf of the event.

“I tell them it’s always sunny down here,’’ he confides.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A momentary refreshment for machines outside the E Hayes and Sons store in Invercargill on February 8.

The provincial forecast for February 9 is for showers and fresh southwesterlies, gradually easing. Nothing this crew can’t handle.