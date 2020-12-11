Construction of Manawatū Gorge replacement highway to begin

Construction of Te Ahu a Turanga, the new highway between Manawatū and Tararua, is set to begin.

Years of pain for motorists crossing the North Island are finally coming to an end, with the start of a major highway project.

Construction of Te Ahu a Turanga, a new highway across the lower North Island, begins on Friday with a ceremony at the Woodville end of the project.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ and Transport Minister Michael Wood​, as well as local MPs, mayors and iwi representatives, will mark the construction of a road nearly four years in the making.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF A slip-stricken highway is returning to nature and trampers are making the most of it. Stuff reporter Jono Galuszka takes a look in this video from 2019.

Manawatū and Tararua were linked by State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge until landslips and the risk of a hillside collapsing closed the road in April 2017.

Steep and windy alternatives, the Saddle Rd and Pahīatua Track, have been used since, carrying more than 6000 vehicles a day.

The roads have degraded significantly and crashes have become regular occurrences since the gorge road’s closure.

waka kotahi A large bridge will span a wetland on the Manawatū side of Te Ahu a Turanga.

Te Ahu a Turanga will be a significant upgrade on the gorge road, with four lanes, 1½-metre wide shoulders, a central median barrier and a separate path for walkers and cyclists.

Wood said the new road would move freight faster between Manawatū, Tararua, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, helping the regions’ economic growth.

The hundreds of people working on the highway, with the aim of locals making up 60 per cent of the workforce, would further aid growth, while the cycle path would encourage tourism, he said.

The road cuts through farmland and skirts the edge of QEII covenant land, but the overall project will involve the planing of about 2 million trees.

waka kotahi Te Ahu a Turanga will be two lanes each way, with a central median and shoulders, a vast improvement on State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge.

That includes 46 hectares of native forest and pest control in 300ha of forest reserve, Wood said.

The new highway’s name mirrors that given to a peak above Te Āpiti-Manawatū Gorge where Turangaimua of Rangitāne – the son of Turi, a captain of waka that sailed from Hawaiki as part of the Māori migration to Aotearoa New Zealand – was killed.

Iwi in the area have been heavily involved in the planning of the road, working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and its partners.

Wood said the relationships between the agency and iwi set a great example for upcoming infrastructure projects.

The road, costing $620m, is expected to be ready by 2025.