Tensions surface over climate change, Te Tiriti and potholes in Manawatū-Whanganui transport plan

Improving road safety between Bulls and Sanson is one of the priority projects in the regional land transport plan.

Not enough focus on rural roads. A lack of consideration of the Treaty of Waitangi. Horrible bus planning. A dearth of ways to connect communities beyond jumping in the car.

It seems everyone has a hole to poke in the plan for Manawatū-Whanganui’s transport priorities for the next decade.

Horizons Regional Council’s transport committee spent Friday hearing submissions on its regional land transport plan.

The plan sets out the region’s transport priorities for the next decade, with the draft version containing 19 key projects.

Eleven of those projects focused on Palmerston North and nearby areas, five in Horowhenua, two in Rangitīkei and one region-wide project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency refers to the plan when deciding what projects will get funding.

But going by people giving submissions on Friday, the plan needs a bit of work.

Given the wide range of transport options and requirements in the region, which spans from Horowhenua to Ruapehu and Whanganui to Tararua, differing opinions could have been expected.

Federated Farmers spokeswoman Coralee Matena​ said a lack of focus on rural road connections could come back to bite budgets like the current wastewater infrastructure crisis.

Supplied KiwiRail's proposed freight centre near Bunnythorpe is likely to have knock-on effects to traffic in the area.

She had childhood memories of the muffler being knocked off the family Valiant by potholes on rural roads, many of which were not in much better condition, she said.

Through her work with central government agencies she knew it was the high priority items which got the most attention, hence why rural roads needed to be one of the 19 key projects, she said.

It also made sense given the need to link a swathe of big projects, like Te Ahu a Turanga, the Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway, Marton's new rail hub and the KiwiRail freight hub near Palmerston North.

Sir Mason Durie​ spoke on behalf of Aorangi Marae, located near the intersection of State Highway 54 and Aorangi Rd to the south-east of Feilding.

People gathering at the marae had dealt with the impact of transport for years, with the marae cut off from the urupā, what was a local Māori road morphed into SH54 and a rail line put in nearby.

He said the plan made no mention of Treaty of Waitangi obligations.

“The land where the roads go is, if not in Māori ownership, has strong Māori interest.”

Stuff Sir Mason Durie was concerned at a lack of Treaty of Waitangi reference in the regional land transport plan.

That was especially pertinent with KiwiRail working on its freight hub, likely to be placed near the marae, Durie said.

Also lacking were references to the social and cultural impacts of roading projects, he said.

Councillor Sam Ferguson​ said it was a fair comment to make, since Horizons was a Crown entity which should be upholding the treaty.

Whanganui city councillor James Barron​, speaking in a private capacity, noted none of the priority projects were specifically focused on Whanganui, the second-largest urban centre in the region.

There were also issues with the focus of most of the projects – “cars and trucks” – in a time when climate change should be the focus of any decision about transport, he said.

Whanganui resident Anthonie Tonnon​ said the plan had great objectives, but should be far more aspirational when looking at public transport.

Use had fallen across the region, but places with smaller populations and equally spread out urban centres had increased use by focusing on things like frequency, marketing and affordability, he said.

The plan is likely to be signed off by the regional land transport committee in June.