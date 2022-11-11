New 3D road crossings installed in Sydney, but do they work?

A new 3D zebra crossing has been installed near South Steyne in Manly.

New three-dimensional pedestrian crossings being trialled in the Sydney suburb of Manly have been given the thumbs up by professional drivers who tested the power of an optical illusion to make them slow down – and stop.

Whether that effect will continue is unclear. Research around the world on the impact of 3D crossings – where the road stripes appear to transform into real blocks in a very Timothy Leary way – is mixed.

Some reports dismiss 3D crossings as a novelty, saying the benefits of reduced speeds diminish over time. On Thursday (local time), tourists attempting to capture the 3D effect – white and grey stripes rising – by taking a photo from the middle of the road narrowly escaped being run over.

The first three 3D crossings in New South Wales were installed by the Northern Beaches Council this week on busy South Steyne in the 30kph zone next to the beach. Engineers decided traditional raised crossings were not viable in these locations.

The Herald recruited three professional drivers to drive around the block at South Steyne to compare the 3D crossings with traditional raised crossings nearby.

Wayne Olive, a taxi driver and Uber driver with 30 years’ experience who lives on the northern beaches, slowed as he approached one of new crossings.

But Olive said he slowed more for the raised crossings to avoid damaging his vehicle.

Taxi driver Khan Mohammed said the new crossings looked “pretty good” and they effectively slowed him down. But he thought the raised crossings were more effective, though less visible.

Approaching a 3D crossing, Uber driver Mahmoud Issa said: “This is nice, the colours are brighter, more visible and safer. They are safer for drivers, and pedestrians.”

Matt Shand/Stuff A 3D crossing in Tauranga, New Zealand.

First deployed in Iceland in 2017, 3D crossings have been rolled out across the world, from the outback town of Boulia in Queensland to Aarhus in Denmark, near Westminster in London and Melbourne.

In 2019, NSW Roads and Maritime Services rejected an application from Canterbury Bankstown Council to trial 3D pedestrian crossings. It said they posed a safety threat because they confused motorists.

A spokesperson for Transport for NSW on Thursday (local time) said it welcomed innovation.

It had no objection to the trial because the crossings had been installed within a 30kph high pedestrian activity area and would be subject to monitoring and road safety assessments.

A French report recommended against the widespread adoption of 3D crossings. It said where crossings had slowed speed, the result had been short-lived.

Other research in the Netherlands found 3D crossings reduced crashes. An English report claimed they reduced speed by as much as 31% soon after installation, but that fell to 9-17% a year later.

The Northern Beaches Council said the new crossings were more cost-effective at AU$20,000 (NZ$22,000) each, compared with AU$100,000 for a traditional crossing.

In 2019, Transport for NSW told Canterbury Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour that 3D crossings didn’t meet Australian Standards and wouldn’t be considered. A spokesperson for the council said they would watch the Northern Beaches Council trial with interest.