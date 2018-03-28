Ashburton Lotto player a million bucks richer

There's another Lotto winner, this time in Ashburton.
An Ashburton Lotto player is having a very, very lucky start to their easter, winning $1 million in Lotto's first division.

The lucky person bought their ticket on MyLotto.

Powerball hasn't been struck, and has rolled over to Saturday night.

The jackpot for that will be $7 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over, and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Tonight's winning numbers were 36, 1, 34, 37, 12 and 28. The bonus ball's number was 40 and the powerball was 7.

Auckland

Forest house 'beautifully realised'

The Kawakawa House in Piha, West Auckland, has been named Home of the Year 2018.

Light-filled home nestled among centuries-old trees named country's finest in nationwide awards.

Bogus 'adviser' pleads guilty

Lealeifuaneva Linda Moala has pleaded guilty to charges of giving unlawful immigration advice (file photo).

Lealeifuaneva Linda Moala took money from vulnerable communities, Crown says.

'I know what it feels like'

Year 13 Takapuna Grammar School student Louis Curham says it was great to have his friends laughing with him when he ...

After a long recovery from an autoinflammatory disease, Takapuna Grammar School student Louis Curham decided it was time to shave for a cure.

Wellington

Angus storms to a new record

The Rita Angus painting Storm, Hawke's Bay sold for more than $600,000.

A 1969 Rita Angus painting from a Wellington couple's collection has sold for $697,000.

'Can't breastfeed here'

Deanna Quinn feeding one-month-old daughter Irie McMenamin. Porirua's North City mall has apologised after she was told ...

Mall apologises after cleaner tells young mum she can't feed baby in foodcourt.

Has the pied pooper returned?

Katherine Swart with her dog, Amy. She discovered human excrement on the street outside her home in Roseneath, ...

Human waste reappears on Wellington street after three-year absence.

Motorcyclist dies after crash

State Highway 1 looking north from Whitford Brown Ave, near where the crash occurred. (file photo)

Police are investigating the cause of a crash that killed 50-year-old Shane Patrick Bullock.

Canterbury

Flipper injury claims penguin

Takahara, the yellow-eyed penguin, has been euthanised after suffering an injury.

Takaraha the yellow-eyed penguin made headlines after travelling around the South Island's east coast.

Coast posties fired

Letters sent to Hokitika have been disappearing due to two wayward posties.

Two West Coast posties have been fired for not delivering mail.

Property consultant admits frauds

Rolleston's IZone Southern Business Hub.

Stephen Gubb stole money before. Now he's blown his second chance

Waikato

Nigel Murray's failed health app

The Waikato DHB's free SmartHealth App has been slammed by the Waikato Senior Medical Staff Association (file photo).

Penis enlargement queries and an Uber-like rating system on showpiece SmartHealth app "wasted" doctors' time.

Found in 'gnarly' bush

A search team located the woman in dense bush in Tauranga.

The woman wandered away from her home just after 5pm on Wednesday.

L&P? We're from Paeroa thanks

Hauraki District Mayor John Tregidga celebrates 50 years of the iconic Paeroa landmark.

World famous in New Zealand, Paeroa's iconic Lemon and Paeroa bottle celebrates 50 years.

Plane crashes in Waihi

The light plane crashed upside down in a cornfield in Waihi.

A light plane crashed into a maize field with two people inside.

Bay Of Plenty

Ngatai on bench for Chiefs

Charlie Ngatai will return to the Chiefs this weekend, via the bench, against the Highlanders in Hamilton.

Co-captain back from knee injury to face Highlanders.

Terraces remain lost, for now

JC Hoyte's painting of the Pink and White Terraces in the 1870s, prior to the eruption of Mt Tarawera in 1886.

Pink and White Terraces talk premature, say iwi.

The $3 billion Minister heading to Rotorua

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones will address a Rotorua audience - and take questions.

The billion dollar Minister to speak in Rotorua.

Cane to notch 'surreal' Super ton

Sam Cane will play his 100th match for the Chiefs in Friday's fixture against the Highlanders in Hamilton.

Chiefs' co-captain vividly remembers his debut, as 100 games comes around quickly.

Taranaki

'Ale' in a day's work

280318 News Photo. SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Dave Mullins from New World in Inglewood was a associate judge in the Beer and ...

"The sense these guys have are obviously well tuned."

Boy racer bylaw signs improved

Calley Whale with son, Brady. Calley appealed a fine that Brady received for driving in an area where a by-law bans cars ...

Mistake would have banned boy racers in the day, not at night when they are out and about.

Tree fall claims Kiwi's life

Tony Coyne, 43, died on March 18 after suffering a critical head injury in a logging accident in rural Queensland.

Three missed calls were Kelley Coyne's first inkling that something had gone horribly wrong.

The strange life of Pete the Poet video

The chair Aldrich sits in cost him $5 and is where he sleeps.

Pete "the poet" Aldrich didn't write a word until he was nearly 50. Now lives in an old ambulance where he can't stop writing.

Manawatu

Bad cell service, no firefighters

Firefighters are missing callouts in isolated areas with limited or no mobile reception, Cheltenham fire officer Ian ...

"Sometimes the texts won't come for an hour or two hours later, so they'll miss the callout."

Guilty of revenge arson

Kenneth Carrington was found guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday of arson.

Drug offender was about to lose his home, so he tried to burn it down.

When the past comes into focus

Catherine Knight is an environmental historian who is writing a book on the life and times of Charles E Wildbore.

Catherine Knight is writing another book and this one has a very different focus.

No perfect solution

The southern options for the Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway have their own pros and cons, according to the road ...

Options for expressway around Levin all have their unique problems.

Nelson

End of the line for DVD store

Kristy, Piper (aged 2) and William "Mitch" Mitchell

They knew it was a "dying business", but the owners of Motueka's last video store had hoped to hold on for a little longer.

Kindness repaid video

Community worker Kay Guyton-Miller pictured with her cat Star, at the site of her family home that was destroyed by fire ...

Woman made homeless after her home was destroyed by arson is repaid for her selfless work in community.

Elusive national park stray

A stray dog in St Arnaud, photographed outside a trap set up to catch it, has avoided capture for several months.

The mess was blamed on freedom campers. But it was a huge dog - a dog threatening kiwi.

Contamination no Downer

The Staplegrove Farm gravel extraction site in December 2016.

Gravel extraction may resume at a quarry near Nelson where elevated levels of some chemicals were found in the backfill.

Marlborough

400kg billboard disappears

Slip Inn Cafe general manager Cieran Thomas beside SH6 in Havelock, where their sign should be.

Cafe manager suitably upset, but quietly impressed after it took three people to get it up.

Dead man named

The accident happened on a hillside property visible from Redwood Pass Rd.

A man who died in a farm accident has been named.

Crash victim in ICU

A man is in intensive care after a crash on State Highway 1, near the intersection with Redwood Pass Rd, in south ...

Man injured in highway crash is in a serious condition.

SH1 to reopen around the clock

SH1 between Picton and Christchurch will be open 24/7 by May 1, the NZ Transport Agency says.

From the end of April, the main route between Picton and Christchurch will once again be open all hours.

South Canterbury

Farmer gutted following thefts

Farmer Xavier deWeert, right, his partner Sarah King and stepsons Blake Welch, 10, left, and Lochlan Welch, 9 are gutted ...

South Canterbury farmer Xavier deWeert just wants his gear back, no questions asked

Crash cause mystery

The microlight crash near Timaru that killed two people in January 2015.

Investigation into a microlight crash which killed two men near Timaru fails to find a conclusive reason for crash.

Travel delays expected in Timaru

South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude ahead of the long weekend.

South Canterbury roads expected to swell from Thursday lunch time.

Cattle moving hoops ahead

Stock truckers will have to go through an array of regulations if they are to carry stock infected with Mycoplasma ...

Transport firms face a list of regulations if they are going to cart cattle infected with M bovis.

Otago

DunEDin rolls out red carpet for Sheeran video

The Ed Sheeran mural has a new fan.

Dunedin has rolled out the red carpet, or at least the artificial grass, for the arrival of Ed Sheeran.

Wanaka celebrates Winter Paralympians success

Winter Olympians Adam Hall, Corey Peters and Carl Murphy (with daughter Millie).

Depth of snow sports programmes acknowledged.

Remembering the circus lions' escape in Lawrence

Waitahuna School pupils with teacher and author of The Lawrence Lions Clare Blackmore.

The night the circus lions escaped in Lawrence.

Southland

New tune for First Church

First Presbyterian Church have been making do with a small temporary organ since moving back into the main church ...

Invercargill's First Presbyterian Church is finding its voice again following the fire that closed it down in 2015.

No illegal activity

Stewart Island farmed oysters infected with Bonamia ostreae are unloaded in Bluff under Ministry for Primary Industries ...

An investigation has found no evidence linking the spread of Bonamia ostreae due to illegal activity.

Roadside rage leads to shooting 

Court gavel.

Man fires shotgun at another who assaulted him on the side of an isolated road.

Missing Fiordland hunter found

A hunter who was missing in Fiordland has walked out of the bush under his own steam.

