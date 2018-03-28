Ashburton Lotto player a million bucks richer

An Ashburton Lotto player is having a very, very lucky start to their easter, winning $1 million in Lotto's first division.

The lucky person bought their ticket on MyLotto.

Powerball hasn't been struck, and has rolled over to Saturday night.

The jackpot for that will be $7 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over, and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Tonight's winning numbers were 36, 1, 34, 37, 12 and 28. The bonus ball's number was 40 and the powerball was 7.

