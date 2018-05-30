Dunedin scientist avoids jail after faking dozens of prescriptions

HAMISH McNEILLY/STUFF Aidin Jalilzadeh in the Dunedin District Court. The scientist forged dozens of prescriptions, but has avoided a jail sentence.

A Dunedin scientist haunted by growing up in Iraq forged dozens of prescriptions to feed his painkiller addiction.

Aidin Jalilzadeh appeared for sentencing on a charge of forging prescriptions in the the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday morning.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' jail, and the 39-year-old was warned at an earlier court appearance that prison would be the starting point for his sentence.

His addiction, partly driven by health issues and by the trauma of growing up in Iraq during the war, caused him to become "unstuck" last year, Judge Judge John Macdonald said.

Jalilzadeh was prescribed codeine for a gastro complaint, but soon became addicted, defence counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner said.

He was ashamed of his addiction issues, and began altering prescription details.

The police summary of facts said Jalilzadeh used his personal computer to print out 31 false prescriptions between February 9 and November 2, 2017.

He replicated the format of legitimate prescriptions written by three Dunedin doctors and signed their names.

The prescriptions – for codeine, tramadol and diazepam – were written out to Jalilzadeh or his partner.

He received legitimate prescriptions from Dunedin Hospital on two other occasions, but later added requests for codeine at the bottom in his own handwriting.

The 33 fake prescriptions were presented to seven pharmacies around Dunedin.

Jalilzadeh was caught after rousing the suspicions of a pharmacist at the Urgent Pharmacy on November 2.

The pharmacist confronted him about the prescription for tramadol being in his partner's name.

Jalilzadeh, who worked for Landcare Research in Dunedin, lost his contract work after his guilty plea.

His lawyer said he had sought help for his addiction problems.

He was sentenced to nine months' supervision, six months' community detention, and ordered to undertake a programme for drug use, counselling for mental health, and pay reparations of $700.

- Stuff