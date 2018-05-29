Brother of 12-year-old girl killed in police chase also died in car crash

SUPPLIED The wreckage from Monday's fatal crash.

A 12-year-old girl killed in a police chase near Palmerston North lost her brother in eerily similar circumstances in a car crash in Australia five years ago.

The girl and the car's 15-year-old driver died when the stolen blue Subaru they were in hit a power pole on Monday.

The girl's brother died in northern Sydney on October 31, 2013. He was also a passenger in a stolen blue Subaru being chased by police.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Dean Sandbrook saw the aftermath of Monday's crash in which a 15-year-old and 12-year-old died.

He was 18 at the time, working as a casual labourer and living with his mother and stepdad in Queensland.

In a police chase that lasted 80 seconds, the stolen Subaru went through a red light, with two police cars in pursuit.

The Subaru then lost control on a right-hand bend before sliding into the path of a ute driving towards it.

When it lost control it was going about 135kmh in an 80kmh zone.

The brother died in hospital of a head injury.

There is no evidence the brother knew the car he was killed in was stolen, according to a coroner's report into the brother's death.

He was a keen rugby, rugby league and touch rugby player.

The other passenger in the car in the Palmerston North crash, a 15-year-old girl, remains in Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday in a stable condition.

The girl, who was sitting in the back seat, suffered serious injuries in the crash, southwest of Palmerston North, on Monday.

The 15-year-old male driver died in Palmerston North Hospital on Monday.

Skid marks and a shattered power pole are all that remain at the scene of the crash on Tuesday, where the stolen blue Subaru plunged into a roadside ditch.

Police pursued the vehicle after the driver failed to stop on Monrad St, Palmerston North, at 1.30pm.

The car was driven on to Pioneer Highway-State Highway 56, before crashing into the pole at the intersection with Shirriffs Rd, near Longburn.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Two young people are dead and a 15-year-old girl is in a stable condition in Palmerston North Hospital following a car crash on Monday.

It was later revealed the driver was on bail for several previous serious driving offences earlier this year.

Stuff understands a warrant for his arrest was issued last week after he failed to appear at court.

Tributes to the teen were appearing on social media on Tuesday, including: "Oh brooo rest easy, love you loads."

Another said: "Absolutely shocked man. Love you my lil bro. Rest easy and you'll be safe up there."

A concrete power pole has been erected in place of the shattered one that lies in pieces in the ditch. Footprints, gloves and medical vials used by emergency service workers are also lying across the roadside.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Skid marks at the scene of Monday's fatal crash.

A worker who saw the crash did not expect to find anyone alive.

Dean Sandbrook was on the phone at his engineering business across the road on SH56 when he heard the screech of tyres and saw a blue car flash past.

"They were going very very fast. When the car hit the power pole the power pole actually shot up in the air quite high.

"The car ended up in the drain and when the power pole came down, it came down on the car. The wires here were all hanging down and were actually touching the fence in the yard. I saw them sparking."

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The ditch where the car ended up after hitting a power pole.

He called out to warn his workers about the live wires and two of them shot across the road to help. The car had been badly crushed and he initially thought everyone inside must be dead, until he saw movement from a girl's head inside.

His workers hopped down into the ditch and "were standing on the car's bonnet and talking to the young lady who was still alive and one of the others was unconscious".

They could barely see the younger girl.

Other workers began trying to warn oncoming traffic because they could not see the downed wires and the car was out of sight in the ditch.

"We just about had a van run through them, but we jumped in front of him and managed to not get hit and then you could see the look on his face as he saw the wires and realised."

The corner was bad for accidents, but there had been fewer since an upgrade about six years ago. Speeding drivers were the main problem, especially at night, he said.

Seeing the wreckage had left several of his workers shaken.

"The police were very good. They offered the guys counselling and victim support."

Central District police commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger said the pursuit lasted 90 seconds, but it is not known what speed the car was travelling at.

At the time of the pursuit the traffic was light, there was light drizzle and the road was dry.

The officer could see the rear-seat passenger trying to get out of the vehicle when he arrived at the scene, she said.

