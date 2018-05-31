'Nobody at the wheel': Why we're in for a changeable winter

Winter's going to be a mixed bag for New Zealand - expect southerly cold snaps and snow balanced by northeasterly patterns bringing heavy rain.

The changeable climate outlook is a result of El Nino-neutral conditions and near average sea surface temperatures, according to Niwa's winter climate outlook.

Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said it was a case of no climate pattern driving what was happening.

"There's kind of a grab bag of things going on. Basically, predictability both on a weather and a climate timescale becomes a lot more difficult when you're lacking these climate drivers."

NIWA principal scientist Chris Brandolino said it was "like having nobody at the wheel. The way the car goes can be a bit more unpredictable."

There was always variation within a season - but the difference was made by how the variation occurred, he said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Mt Taranaki with its first coat of snow for 2018.

GENERAL TRENDS

Temperatures in the North Island look like they'll be average to warmer than usual, while much of the South Island is expected to be average through to colder than average.

The first half of winter could see periodic northeasterly winds bring mild weather to the north.

But during the second half, westerly winds may lead to colder weather in the south and west of the country.

Rainfall is expected to be normal or above normal in the north and east of the North Island and east of the South Island.

Normal or below normal rainfall is forecast in the west of both islands with near normal rainfall expected in the north of the South Island.

Heavy rain events in the north and east of the North Island and perhaps east of the South Island. may be caused by lower than normal air pressure.

📆 June: after a relatively cool start to the month, milder temperatures are possible during the middle & latter part.



Overall, temperatures for the month as a whole are expected to be near average - though some parts could end up slightly above or below. pic.twitter.com/MXPFKmoJid — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 30, 2018

Despite the average outlook, the Niwa team still expected that by the end of winter, there could be some records broken.

"It's distribution. Even if you have near normal rainfall, if it falls in one or two days, obviously that means a lot more than if it comes over a few weeks."

However, that was more weather forecasting than climate.

Noll said the average winter pattern in New Zealand favoured a southwesterly airflow.

"When you have airflows that are coming from different directions that is what we would consider an airflow anomaly.

🇱ow pressure over & south of NZ led to a chilly end to the autumn season.



🇭ow's the start of winter looking? June may have higher pressure to the south of NZ, which would spell drier weather in the west/south & somewhat milder temps.



Full winter outlook ➡️ tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Yjeyb77pq6 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 30, 2018

"So in June, we actually expect less southwesterly and westerly airflows - these are the airflows we've seen a lot of in April and May - we expecting less in June.

"As we go into the second half of winter there is some signal that we may go back towards that southwesterly flow pattern. That type of pattern opens the door to the Southern Ocean.

June was likely to be unusual compared to a regular winter, he said.

SEA SURFACE TEMPERATURE

Noll said when the ocean temperatures returned to average, it reduced the likelihood of big rain events.

The past summer saw record sea surface temperatures.

"Undoubtably there will be downpours and significant rain events - we'll get one this weekend - but it basically may reduce the intensity or likelihood."

SKI FIELDS

Noll said the ski industry had good luck in the past week or two with the cold snap.

"We think June ... could be more of a struggle so, those who have a good base - if they can endure June, may come out pretty good because in July perhaps and August has a better chance of being favourable in terms of being colder and more southwesterlies to get them snow."

Brandolino said the mixed bag for the climate might not make for headline weather stories, but it kept his job interesting.​

