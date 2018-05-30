Cadbury's free chocolate PR offensive slammed

REUTERS Cadbury is going on a nationwide tour promoting Dairy Milk chocolate, just a few months after closing its Dunedin factory.

It's billed as a road trip to "bring Kiwis together", but Cadbury's charm offensive is leaving a bitter aftertaste in Dunedin.

Cadbury's upcoming events, featuring chocolate giveaways, have been slammed as "cynical" by a union official who dealt with the recent closure of the Dunedin Cadbury factory.

A PR company released a statement promoting the 'Cadbury Dairy Milk Share The Taste' road trip to 28 New Zealand locations, including Dunedin.

HAMISH McNEILLY/STUFF Dunedin's Cadbury factory closed in March, with the loss of 350 jobs.

The events would give "Kiwis the opportunity to share smooth and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate together", the statement said.

E tū union food industry coordinator Phil Knight said it was a "cynical but expected marketing move".

Global food giant Mondelez closed its Dunedin factory earlier this year, with the loss of 350 jobs, and moved production of its New Zealand products offshore.

"The company had to go out and and repair any brand damage," Knight said.

It was one of the largest factory closures in New Zealand in recent years, but a large percentage of affected workers had found new jobs in other industries.

The closure had affected all New Zealanders, particularly when they shopped for their favourite sweet treats, Knight said.

He was pleased consumers were evaluating what products they would buy, and choosing to support New Zealand-made confectionary instead, he said.

Mondelez New Zealand head James Kane said the company still directly employed about 100 Kiwis, and another 100 worked on Mondelez brands for third party suppliers.

"We're disappointed E tu has chosen to criticise our continued investment in our brands in New Zealand after partnering constructively with us as we worked to support our factory team following last year's factory closure announcement," he said in a statement.

"This marketing campaign is an investment by Mondelez in a number of local New Zealand businesses who will deliver the campaign, and is nothing new for our business in New Zealand. We've run product sampling campaigns for decades, and intend to keep promoting our products to support our thousands of local retail partners."

Rival chocolate brand Whittaker's topped this year's Reader's Digest list of "most trusted" brands for the seventh year running, while Cadbury was nowhere to be seen.

Cadbury once held the top spot for six years, but fell from grace when it started putting palm oil into its chocolate as a cost-saving measure.

The Cadbury road show begins in Auckland on Thursday, and ends in Christchurch on July 7, coinciding with world chocolate day.

The old Dunedin factory site has been earmarked for the rebuild of Dunedin Hospital, which prompted the early closure of popular tourist attraction Cadbury World earlier this month.

Mondelez would not continue the annual Cadbury Chocolate Festival, which included the popular Jaffa race down Baldwin St – the world's steepest street.

- Stuff