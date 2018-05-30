Woman, 80, who died in hospital after crash in Rotorua named

The woman died in Rotorua Hospital later that day.
An 80 year old woman who died in hospital after a crash in Rotorua has been named. 

She was Ngaire Helen Woods of Rotorua.

Woods was initially taken to hospital in a serious condition following the two-car crash at the intersection of State Highway 30 and State Highway 33, Tikitere at 9.30am on Tuesday, May 22. 

She died in hospital later that day, police said. 

The Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

 

