Meth found in ute driven by triple fatal crash driver Haydn Clark

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hauraki couple, Ian James Fielder, 66 and Jocelyn Anne Fielder, 64 were killed when 20-year-old Haydn David Clark crossed the centre line crashing head-on into the couple.

Methamphetamine was found in the wreck of a ute driven by a young Auckland man who crashed killing himself and a married couple near Thames last month.

Police confirmed a quantity of methamphetamine consistent with personal use was located amid the wrecked cabin in the front seating area of the ute driven by Haydn David Clark.

Clark, 20, crossed the centre line crashing head-on into another ute, killing Hauraki couple Ian James Fielder, 66, and Jocelyn Anne Fielder, 64 on the evening of April 19.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Flowers mark the scene of the crash on the Kopu Bridge near Thames (FILE).

Clark also died at the scene on State Highway 25 west of the Kopu bridge.

His 54-year-old father Jim, who was in the passenger seat, survived the crash and was initially flown to hospital in a critical condition. He has since been discharged.

NA Haydn Clark was killed when his ute collided with another vehicle near Kopu.

On the day of the crash Clark, who had a history of speeding and crashes, had absconded from his bail address in Auckland and was in breach of his 24-hour curfew at the time.

Court documents show the 20-year-old from Drury was facing a raft of charges of manufacturing and supply of methamphetamine.

He was also on active driving charges including while disqualified third and subsequent, failing to stop for police and driving in a dangerous manner.

Part of his bail conditions were not to drive, or be associated with his father Jim Clark.

Clark was in the car travelling to see Clark's girlfriend Gabrielle Lee, 21, in the Coromandel, she said earlier.

About an hour before the fatal collision, he sent her a last Facebook message: "Sorry gab love u won't b 2 long".

They were heading towards Thames when Clark crashed head-on into the Fielder's ute as the couple headed to their Turua home from dinner.

Initial indications indicate that Haydn Clark was culpable for the crash but police were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding it, Eastern Waikato police investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said.

Police had discovered an quantity of methamphetamine amongst the damaged cab of the ute the Clarks were travelling in, he said. The amount of consistent with personal use.

"We are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash, the parties involved in the crash and how that affected the crash and we haven't yet determined what that looks like yet.

"This is a really serious crash where three people have died. We need to do our very best to make sure both victim's families knows why and how this happened."

Once investigations were complete they would be passed to the Coroner, Ambler said.

