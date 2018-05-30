Meth found in ute driven by triple fatal crash driver Haydn Clark

Hauraki couple, Ian James Fielder, 66 and Jocelyn Anne Fielder, 64 were killed when 20-year-old Haydn David Clark ...
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Hauraki couple, Ian James Fielder, 66 and Jocelyn Anne Fielder, 64 were killed when 20-year-old Haydn David Clark crossed the centre line crashing head-on into the couple.

Methamphetamine was found in the wreck of a ute driven by a young Auckland man who crashed killing himself and a married couple near Thames last month. 

Police confirmed a quantity of methamphetamine consistent with personal use was located amid the wrecked cabin in the front seating area of the ute driven by Haydn David Clark. 

Clark, 20, crossed the centre line crashing head-on into another ute, killing Hauraki couple Ian James Fielder, 66,  and Jocelyn Anne Fielder, 64 on the evening of April 19. 

Flowers mark the scene of the crash on the Kopu Bridge near Thames (FILE).
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Flowers mark the scene of the crash on the Kopu Bridge near Thames (FILE).

Clark also died at the scene on State Highway 25 west of the Kopu bridge. 

READ MORE: 
Driver in crash which killed married couple near Thames had history of crashes and speed
Triple fatal crash driver's girlfriend: 'He never would have wanted that to happen'

His 54-year-old father Jim, who was in the passenger seat, survived the crash and was initially flown to hospital in a critical condition. He has since been discharged.

Haydn Clark was killed when his ute collided with another vehicle near Kopu.
NA

Haydn Clark was killed when his ute collided with another vehicle near Kopu.

On the day of the crash Clark, who had a history of speeding and crashes, had absconded from his bail address in Auckland and was in breach of his 24-hour curfew at the time. 

Court documents show the 20-year-old from Drury was facing a raft of charges of manufacturing and supply of methamphetamine. 

He was also on active driving charges including while disqualified third and subsequent, failing to stop for police and driving in a dangerous manner. 

Part of his bail conditions were not to drive, or be associated with his father Jim Clark. 

Ad Feedback

Clark was in the car travelling to see Clark's girlfriend Gabrielle Lee, 21, in the Coromandel, she said earlier. 

About an hour before the fatal collision, he sent her a last Facebook message: "Sorry gab love u won't b 2 long".

They were heading towards Thames when Clark crashed head-on into the Fielder's ute as the couple headed to their Turua home from dinner. 

Initial indications indicate that Haydn Clark was culpable for the crash but police were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding it, Eastern Waikato police investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said.

Police had discovered an quantity of methamphetamine amongst the damaged cab of the ute the Clarks were travelling in, he said. The amount of consistent with personal use.

"We are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash, the parties involved in the crash and how that affected the crash and we haven't yet determined what that looks like yet.

"This is a really serious crash where three people have died. We need to do our very best to make sure both victim's families knows why and how this happened."

Once investigations were complete they would be passed to the Coroner, Ambler said. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
Ad Feedback
special offers
Auckland

'Dump the Trump' beer backlash

Behemoth Brewing Company has gained the attention of American Trump Supporters over their beer,

Fans of Donald Trump are 'hopping mad' over Kiwi craft beer label mocking the US president.

PM lends pulling-power to by-election

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden accompanies Northcote by-election candidate Shanan Halbert for a meet and greet in the lead ...

The Prime Minister's morning walk with Labour Northcote by-election candidate Shanan Halbert gave small businesses a chance to be heard.

Mercury's privacy blunder

Mercury sent a sent a letter of apology to its shareholders for breaching their privacy.

The power company posted shareholder email addresses and identification numbers on a public website.

North Shore split not-so crazy

What would the name be? Someone suggested Jafaland and another option is Shorelandia.

OPINION: The idea of Auckland's North Shore splitting from the rest of the country sounds mad, but it has merit.

Wellington

Brother killer nearer freedom

Fergus Glen of Wainuiomata pleaded guilty to the March 2003 murder of his brother Craig.

Fergus Glen's brother Craig didn't thank him for cooking dinner, so he killed him with an axe.

Jade Barton guilty

Jade Barton had admitted robbing two foreign students but denied being part of the robbery and kidnapping of the taxi driver.

A jury has returned guilty verdicts on all but an arson charge after a taxi driver was beaten, robbed and kidnapped.

Kapiti Mayor: 'No confidence'

David Scott was found guilty of indecent assault.

Call for councillor David Scott to step down could be come soon, following guilty verdict.

Meth tester warning video

Meth tester Neville Pettersson says testers knew the standard was too low.

Meth tester says they knew most houses were safe - and now the industry is all but dead.

Canterbury

Golliwogs cause stir at restaurant

The selection of Golliwogs for sale at the Riverstone Country gift shop.

One of NZ's most popular restaurants has been criticised for selling golliwog toys in its gift shop.

Bentley suspect cleared

Detective Inspector Greg Murton took over the still unsolved Kirsty Bentley case in 2014.

Police have interviewed a convicted double murderer over the death of Kirsty Bentley.

Grievous assault serious injuries video

An injured man is helped into an ambulance after an incident at a boarding house at Graham St, Dunedin on Wednesday ...

Seriously injured man helped into ambulance as armed police swarm on house.

Crash survivor attacked

Queenstown man Jesse Boulay shows bruising after he was punched in a night club by a stranger on Saturday morning.

A man who survived a car crash eight years ago was attacked in a club on the weekend.

Waikato

Homeless teen raped in park

Abdi Omar, 34, was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of raping a young homeless Hamilton woman.

Abdi Omar, 34, escapes sentence of preventative detention for his second sex attack.

Gas main evacuation video

A high pressure gas line burst in a King Country field.

It could take six hours to fix the high pressure gas main that was struck near Te Kuiti.

The $25k balustrade flip-flop

This balustrade blocks views for city visitors, councillors were told. But several are now regretting a $25,000 decision ...

Councillor reneges on decision to spend $25,000 of ratepayers' money improving view from ninth floor.

Free parking trial scrapes through

The two hours free in the CBD trial began in October 2017 (file photo).

Narrow victory for Hamilton's continued two hours free in the CBD trial.

Bay Of Plenty

White Island's crater emitting loud sounds

White Island's crater lake is reforming causing some activity on the Bay of Plenty island.

Noises and movements have been captured on White Island as it experiences low-level volcanic activity.

Tauranga museum quashed

Supporters of the Tauranga museum packed out the public galley but were left disappointed.

Tauranga museum just not possible in current environment

Accused pleads not guilty

Carlos Uerata appeared at the High Court in Rotorua and via his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to manslaughter.

Not guilty plea entered over death of Rotorua man.

What's bright yellow and covered in barnacles?

Information from the Hikurangi study could help scientists understand the threat posed to East Coast communities by ...

Found at sea, equipment used to monitor offshore seismic activity was nearly turned into home decor.

Taranaki

Book in a snow day

Peter Quinn, 78 life member of the Stratford Mountain Club. (File photo)

Mt Taranaki's skifield will be the first field in the country to open, and probably the first to close.

Exhibitions 'boring'

John Matthews said while they delivered on a beautiful building, visitors were being short served with the exhibits inside.

The man who helped bring the Len Lye Centre to life has labelled the gallery honouring the artist 'boring'.

Taranaki to be predator-free

26052018 News Photo ANDY JACKSON/STUFF. Walkabout, generic, Sunny winters day in Taranaki. Mt Taranaki sits in behind ...

Government gives $11m to the country's biggest project to get rid of predators.

Woman's car a weapon

Kelly Anderson was disqualified from driving about two weeks before she used a car as a weapon. (File photo)

She hit one victim with her car, another with a piece of wood and threatened the police officer who questioned her about it.

Manawatu

Top-four spots sealed

Feilding A1 defender Caitlin O'Sullivan tries to soar over the shot of College Old Girls' Joyce Ohlson during their ...

Results followed form as the first round of Manawatū club netball finished.

'I don't blame anyone'

Meadow James, the 12-year-old passenger killed in the police chase car crash.

Rachel James thought her daughter Meadow, left, was at her course. Instead, she died in a police chase.

Facilities fund finished

An artist's impression of the proposed roof over the Whanganui Velodrome. A now-cancelled regional council facilities ...

Ratepayer fund that could have put a roof on a top-class cycling track is a no-go.

First lambs of the season video

29052018 news photo DAVID UNWIN/STUFF New lambs on Simone Hoskin's land near Awahuri.

Farmer hopes early entrants are strong enough to survive winter chill.

Nelson

Bridges over troubled waters

The Kaituna Bridge during repair work.

Repairs to two historic bridges in Golden Bay damaged by ex-Cyclone Gita are almost complete, but it hasn't been without its challenges.

Pyjama plea

Foster Hope Marlborough is asking people to donate a pair of new pyjamas to help ensure children stay warm this winter.

A donation drive for new pjs is part of a bid to help keep foster children warm this winter.

Grandstand not finished say fighters

The Takaka grandstand at the centre of a long-running dispute.

Two community groups fighting to save an historic grandstand are not giving up.

Police looking to return loot

Nelson police are looking for owners of jewellery recovered from at least 19 burglaries in the Nelson and Blenheim areas.

With bling worth more than $200k stolen from homes around the region, Nelson police are now trying to get it back to its rightful owners.

Marlborough

Pyjama plea for foster kids

Foster Hope Marlborough is asking people to donate a pair of new pyjamas to help ensure children stay warm this winter.

A donation drive for new pyjamas could help keep foster children warm this winter.

Small mall for sale

Queens Market Mall can bring in nearly $250,000 a year when fully occupied.

The listing has got people thinking; what would I put in there?

Truck's slow-motion ditch tip

The driver moved over to allow an oncoming truck to pass, but the wheels left the tarseal.

On a narrow part of SH63, the driver tried to make room but ended up losing the biscuit.

The new normal?

A toxic algal bloom has not affected mussel supply as harvesting can be done at unaffected locations.

Toxic algae that forced closure of 122 Marlborough mussel farms could flare up annually.

South Canterbury

Small scores big motorsport award

Timaru's Mike Small was presented with the Lupp trophy at MotorSport New Zealand's annual awards night on Saturday.

Timaru's Mike Small has been awarded one of MotorSport New Zealand's premier trophies.

'A very sad day'

Janna Visser-Cooper and granddaughter Charlotte Visser, 12, are sad to hear the news the Pareora campus of Timaru South ...

The Pareora campus of Timaru South School is closing meaning 26 students need to find new schools.

Two in hospital after crash

Two women were taken to hospital after a crash in Waimate, South Canterbury. (File photo)

Two women have been taken to Timaru Hospital after a two-car crash in Waimate.

Chainsaw safety for ladies video

Sam Hanlin, of Stihl Shop Timaru, prepares for the store's first ladies' chainsaw safety awareness evening on Wednesday.

Safety sessions organised as an increasing number of women buy chainsaws.

Otago

Cadbury's free choc tour slammed

Cadbury is going on a nationwide tour promoting Dairy Milk chocolate, just a few months after closing its Dunedin factory.

It's billed as a road trip to "bring Kiwis together", but Cadbury's charm offensive is leaving a bitter aftertaste in Dunedin.

Wanaka's Bullock Creek stoush continues

Mike Theelen says the council is not all to blame for sedimentation overflow.

Wanaka Residents Association president Roger Gardiner challenges Queenstown Lakes District Council chief executive Mike Theelen on Bullock Creek.

Multicultural council formed

The first international pot-luck dinner for the crew behind the newly formed Lakes District Multicultural Council. Back ...

The group is planning pot luck dinners, workshops, festivals and cultural celebrations, including the likes of Oktoberfest.

Crash survivor attacked

Queenstown man Jesse Boulay shows bruising after he was punched in a night club by a stranger on Saturday morning.

A man who survived a car crash eight years ago was attacked in a Queenstown club on the weekend.

Southland

Crash survivor attacked

Queenstown man Jesse Boulay shows bruising after he was punched in a night club by a stranger on Saturday morning.

A man who survived a car crash eight years ago was attacked in a Queenstown club on the weekend.

Ute snaps pole in half

20052018 News Photo: CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF News: Generic photos. Hamilton Central Police Station.

A ute has smashed into a power pole, snapping it in half, near Clinton in south Otago.

Bodybuilder off to world champs

Southland bodybuilder Maria Oliphant-O'Donnell has been selected to represent New Zealand at the Natural Athletic ...

Maria Oliphant-O'Donnell will represent New Zealand at the Natural Athletic Committee World Championships.

Stand working to reinstate childrens' villages

Roxburgh Children's Village, which is facing closure at the end of June.

Stand is working with the Government to reinstate the Roxburgh and Otaki residential villages for children.

Ad Feedback