School evacuated after high pressure gas main bursts near Te Kuiti

TE KUITI VOLUNTEER FIRE SERVICE The gas leak could easily be seen 500 metres away.

A school was evacuated after a high pressure gas main burst in the King Country.

Police cordoned off the scene on Oparure Rd, just off State Highway 3, near Te Kuiti.

A large gas cloud was seen coming from the burst line in the rural area on Wednesday, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said.

SUPPLIED A high pressure gas line burst in a King Country field.

No one was injured when the line ruptured, he said.

A decision was made to evacuate the nearby rural Oparure School as a precaution and police closed the road at Fullerton Rd and SH3.

Te Kuiti Fire Chief Phil New said fire crews were situated about 500 metres from the scene.

STUFF Oparure Rd has been closed off after a gas main was struck.

The gas had been turned off and crews were waiting for the remaining gas in the 60 metres of line between the two pump stations to disperse, he said.

It was pressurising and emitting from the main gas line situated not far from the road.

It was being worked on when something happened and the line ruptured, he said.

Firefighters were waiting for the all clear from the gas company, which monitors the gas levels.

Police have confirmed the road has been reopened.

Contractors continue to monitor the site.

- Stuff