Alison Mau: The legal profession's 'dirty secret' exposed
The truth about the legal profession's dirty secret – the prevalence of sexual harassment in Kiwi law firms – was confirmed on Wednesday.
Kiwi lawyers have told the Law Society, in a national survey, about the discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment they've faced in their careers. The results are shocking, as we probably knew they would be. The Law Society say they didn't know, couldn't have known, and that's partly true. Only a tiny number of victims were willing to report the behaviour.
So what might the NZLS report mean for the rest of the Kiwi workforce?
Watch the video to learn more.
- Stuff