Alison Mau: The legal profession's 'dirty secret' exposed

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Stuff senior journalist Alison Mau looks at what the Law Society's sexual harassment findings mean for the rest of the Kiwi workforce.

The truth about the legal profession's dirty secret – the prevalence of sexual harassment in Kiwi law firms – was confirmed on Wednesday.

Kiwi lawyers have told the Law Society, in a national survey, about the discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment they've faced in their careers. The results are shocking, as we probably knew they would be. The Law Society say they didn't know, couldn't have known, and that's partly true. Only a tiny number of victims were willing to report the behaviour.

So what might the NZLS report mean for the rest of the Kiwi workforce?

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Stuff senior journalist and #metooNZ editor Alison Mau.

Watch the video to learn more.

- Stuff