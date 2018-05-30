Three lucky Lotto players share $1m prize

PIERS FULLER/STUFF The players won a third share of $1m.

Three fortunate Lotto players now have the pleasurable task of deciding how to spend $333,333 after winning a third share $1 million.

The players, two from Auckland and one from Huntly, won the cash during Wednesday evening's Lotto First Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Avondale Foodmarket in Auckland, Night'n'Day at Gull on Greville Rd in Auckland, and The Bookshop and Lotto in Huntly.

A Lotto spokeswoman said anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

- Stuff