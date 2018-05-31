Rain, gales move in for long weekend in north, as late autumn sunshine recedes

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Mt Taranaki has its first coat of snow for 2018, and another fine autumn day is on the way. But things go downhill from Friday for much of the country.

Thursday looks set to be another fine late autumn day with morning frosts across much of the country, but things aren't shaping up so well for the long weekend, particularly in the north.

MetService is expecting Friday - June 1 and traditionally the first day of winter in New Zealand - to be an ok day, although there are signs of some deterioration.

By Saturday, the settled spell is expected to be well and truly gone from the north of the country, including Auckland. In its place, rain is forecast for Northland. By evening the area north of Te Kuiti is expected to have scattered showers. Gale northeasterlies are also forecast for a time on Saturday in Northland and Auckland.

Then on Sunday, rain, possibly heavy, is forecast for the north and east of the North Island. Scattered rain is expected to spread to the rest of the North Island, except for Kāpiti and Wellington.

In the South Island, patchy rain is forecast for the east for both days of the weekend, with mostly fine weather elsewhere.

Things aren't looking great for Queen's Birthday Monday with more rain for much of the North Island, and southeasterlies are expected to get strong in the lower half of the island. The South Island is looking better but it's still expected to be cloudy and possibly showery in the east.

The problem is that as the ridge of high pressure that has brought the settled weather moves away from the North Island on Friday, MetService expects a low to approach the country from the Tasman Sea. A front associated with the low is expected to move southward over the North Island during the weekend, bringing the rain and easterlies.

If the forecast holds, the best place to be this long weekend may well be the West Coast. Sunny days with highs in the mid-teens and crisp, but not particularly cold, nights are predicted for Westport and Greymouth through to Monday. Nelson isn't looking bad either, and neither are Queenstown and Invercargill, although temperatures may not make it out of single figures.

For Thursday, the NZ Transport Agency is warning of black ice on State Highway 85 from Kyeburn to Palmerston, and on SH8 between Fairlie and Twizel.

