Tour bus crashes off road and rolls on Te Anau highway, injuring 19

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF A rescue helicopter lands at Dunedin Hospital after a tour bus crashed off the road in Te Anau, injuring passengers.

A tourist bus ploughed into a farmer's fence before rolling on its side on a Southland highway, leaving 19 people injured.

There were reports the 18-seat bus had rolled onto its side at the bottom of Gorge Hill on the Te Anau side of the Te Anau-Mossburn highway about 8am, police said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said there were 19 patients.

Eleven of the passengers with minor injuries were being taken to Te Anau medical centre.

Two were being airlifted to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter - one in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition.

And another two were being airlifted to Invercargill Hospital - one with serious injuries, and the other in moderate condition.

It's understood the rest of the passengers suffered minor injuries.

The bus was completely off the road and there was the possibility more people were injured, the spokesman said.

Firefighters from Mossburn and Te Anau responded to the crash after they were alerted by St John.

A fire communications spokesman said no-one was trapped on the bus but emergency services were working to get three people out of the bus due to the nature of their injuries and the fact the bus was on its side.

Three helicopter crews had been sent to the scene of the crash.

A local farmer who lives near the crash site said it looked like the bus had been coming from the Te Anau direction, and done a 180 before running into his fence.

He said the road was very icy and there had been fog this morning, which was starting to clear. Conditions were "about as bad as it gets".

"It's just people in a hurry basically, they need to slow down."

He said the road was closed and at least 30 cars were lined up waiting.

Police ask motorists avoid the area as the highway is closed, and is expected to be for some time.

- Stuff