New Zealander under 18 held in Australian immigration detention facility

RNZ

An Australian immigration lawyer says the locking up of a New Zealand boy in an immigration centre is a new low for his country.

A Kiwi male aged under 18 being held in a Melbourne immigration detention facility is receiving help from New Zealand consular officials.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said that while the Government did not usually comment on individual cases, he could confirm the young person was receiving consular assistance.

"We understand that the young person shares a bedroom with another young person, but mixes with adults in the low-security detention facility over the course of the day," Nash said.

Maribyrnong detention centre.

Maribyrnong detention centre.

Australian immigration officials were expected to ensure their actions were consistent with Australian domestic law and their responsibilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"In particular, we would expect any decision on the young person to be guided by an independent assessment of the best interests of the child," Nash said.

Police had no reason to believe deportation was imminent. Along with Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry for Children, police were prepared to respond to any deportation of a young person, were that to happen.

The Government had expressed concern to the Australian government about visa cancellation provisions being applied to young people.

Radio New Zealand reported the young New Zealander was being held with another young person aged 16 or 17.

It quoted Australian lawyer Greg Barns, who has represented immigration detainees, saying holding the young New Zealander in the facility was a breach of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Australia was a signatory.

The young detainee would not have any of the psychological supports necessary when dealing with young people, Barns said.

Australian Department of Home Affairs data confirms there was a New Zealand male aged under 18 being held in a detention facility at the end of March.

He was among 199 New Zealanders being held in immigration detention facilities.

New Zealanders were the largest single nationality among the 1389 detainees, followed by Sri Lankans, Vietnamese and Iranians.

Auckland

Keeping a Kaimanawa video

Flannagan can lead Feijoa, back him into a trailer, touch him all over and lift his leg.

An Auckland barrister gave up horse riding after an accident. Then, she met Feijoa.

Man in van stalks teen jogger

Police are looking into an incident where a teenager was approached by a man in a van on Wainui Rd, Silverdale. (File photo)

Girl, 16, ran into the nearest house after being followed and propositioned by a man in a van in Auckland.

Suspicious package at post centre

There are reports of a suspicious package in a post centre near Auckland Airport (file).

Emergency services called after a suspicious package found at NZ Post centre at Auckland Airport.

Quax tribute at council meeting

Auckland councillors have paid tribute to NZ running great Dick Quax.

Auckland Councillors have paid tribute to running great, and fellow councillor, Dick Quax.

Wellington

Top poleaxe fighter arrives home

Upper Hutt woman Dayna Berghan-Whyman celebrating a win after fighting in Europe.

Don't break into Dayna Berghan-Whyman's house - she can fend you off with a poleaxe.

Demolition an option

The long-running saga of what to do with Wellington's dilapidated Gordon Wilson Flats is still up in the air. But a zone ...

Long-running saga of what to do with Wellington's derelict Gordon Wilson Flats still up in the air.

When your house isn't yours

Nigel Rothsay says he has endured a nightmare six months after discovering he is actually the legal owner of his ...

Nigel Rothsay spent five years in his Masterton home before discovering his neighbours owned it.

Do strikes actually work? video

The international nurses day march on Trafalgar Street, Nelson on May 12.

Our history of going on strike goes back to the 1820s. It still works today, but there are negatives for everyone.

Canterbury

The kid over the fence

A jury convicted Rory Manuel of the armed robbery of a tinny house in which a man was shot in the neck.

OPINION: A kid I grew up alongside just shot someone. His path was mapped from the cradle.

Pedestrian priorities video

Madras Street out front of the Ara campus is number two on the Christchurch City Council's list of Priority Pedestrian ...

Crossing the road is a "gamble" at number two on a list of spots needing upgrades.

Cyclist killed near Timaru named

The intersection of Washdyke Flat Rd and State Highway 1.

A cyclist who died in a collision with a car in South Canterbury has been named.

Sex abuse claims rejected

A 45-year-old West Coast man has been found not guilty by a Christchurch District Court jury of 18 child sex abuse charges.

Jury throws out child sex abuse charges against West Coast man who had been blackmailed by accusers.

Waikato

Auckland train a traffic solution

Most city councillors were keen on more information on a Hamilton-Auckland passenger rail service (file photo).

Some Hamilton city councillors are convinced, but others say it's too risky.

Meth at triple fatal

Haydn Clark was killed when his ute collided with another vehicle near Kopu.

Drug found inside ute that crossed the centre line, killing driver and a married couple.

House ablaze in Waihi

Fire crews from Waihi were called to the blaze on Kenny St, not far from the fire station (file photo).

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

Homeless teen raped in park

Abdi Omar, 34, was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of raping a young homeless Hamilton woman.

Abdi Omar, 34, escapes sentence of preventative detention for his second sex attack.

Bay Of Plenty

White Island's crater emitting loud sounds

White Island's crater lake is reforming causing some activity on the Bay of Plenty island.

Noises and movements have been captured on White Island as it experiences low-level volcanic activity.

Tauranga museum quashed

Supporters of the Tauranga museum packed out the public galley but were left disappointed.

Tauranga museum just not possible in current environment

Accused pleads not guilty

Carlos Uerata appeared at the High Court in Rotorua and via his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to manslaughter.

Not guilty plea entered over death of Rotorua man.

What's bright yellow and covered in barnacles?

Information from the Hikurangi study could help scientists understand the threat posed to East Coast communities by ...

Found at sea, equipment used to monitor offshore seismic activity was nearly turned into home decor.

Taranaki

Taking teaching to the waves

30052018 News GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Charles Gibson, former Lepperton Primary School principal and surfer introduces his ...

"I'm passionate about kids learning and I think I can do a really good job helping kids learn this way."

Should land go to iwi?

A proposal to turn half of New Plymouth's Fitzroy Golf Course over to housing has led to a call for an investigation ...

There's a proposal to turn half of it into housing but should New Plymouth's Peringa Park be given back to iwi?

Dogs need rehab too video

Border Collie Bela gets some rehab for a spinal injury in Kate Hockings' new canine therapy pool.

Injured dogs in life-jackets do swimming for rehab in this specially-built pool.

Journey to Jupiter

Jupiter and Venus convergence from Cromwell. Four major moons of Jupiter are also visible (Ganymede, Io,Jupiter, Europa ...

Dr Duncan Young skipped school to watch Halley's Comet. Now he works with NASA planning a mission to Jupiter.

Manawatu

Saddle Rd closed

A truck is in a Saddle Rd ditch. The crash has caused the road to close on Thursday.

Truck crash causes Manawatū Gorge alternative to close

Dairy may backtrack

There are no cigarettes for sale at Bhavin Patel's dairy, Moshims​ Discount House, but he may be battling to keep it ...

 A poster business for smokefree dairies may have to go back to selling cigarettes.

Stags chasing a top four spot

Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua are keeping in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals.

RUGBY: College Old Boys and Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua will both fancy a win.

Just Zilch says 'cheese'

Just Zilch volunteer Judith Matthews, left, and director Rebecca Culver with a plate of cheese rolls.

Just Ziltch celebrates seven years redistributing surplus food in Palmerston North.

Nelson

Flu vaccines for kids urged

Cardiologist Tammy Pegg, with Fern, 2 and Will, 7. Tammy decided to vaccinate both her children against influenza for ...

In the wake of a deadly flu season in the northern hemisphere, Nelson parents are being encouraging to consider the flu jab for their kids.

Treasure hunters

Nelson police are looking for owners of jewellery recovered from at least 19 burglaries in the Nelson and Blenheim areas.

With bling worth more than $200k stolen from homes around the region, Nelson police are now trying to return.

Beak to basics for chicken show

Alice Cowdrey, 9, with Matilda, the bantam she will be entering in a poultry show at the Hope Hall.

More than 500 birds, covering 65 chicken breeds, will be on show in Hope this weekend.

Pupils dive into marine projects

Catherine Campbell, Finn Campbell, Kylie Sargisson and Maddie Bradley enjoy a trip to the Poor Knights Islands Marine ...

Marine projects by Motueka school pupils earn duo a trip to the Poor Knights Marine Reserve.

Marlborough

Helping workers to earn a living

Administration Assistant at SWE Jasmine Wilson is one of the firm's employess earning above the recommended living wage.

Paying his staff a living wage has proved to be a smart business decision for company director Stephen Leitch.

Fishery ban extended?

A proposed rāhui at Wakatu Quay and Te Rae o Tawhiti (Mudstone Bay) at South Bay.

A temporary ban on fishing at a bay in Kaikōura may continue, and a second bay may also be closed.

Small mall for sale

Queens Market Mall can bring in nearly $250,000 a year when fully occupied.

The listing has got people thinking; what would I put in there?

Pyjama plea for foster kids

Foster Hope Marlborough is asking people to donate a pair of new pyjamas to help ensure children stay warm this winter.

A donation drive for new pyjamas could help keep foster children warm this winter.

South Canterbury

Small scores big motorsport award

Timaru's Mike Small was presented with the Lupp trophy at MotorSport New Zealand's annual awards night on Saturday.

Timaru's Mike Small has been awarded one of MotorSport New Zealand's premier trophies.

Killed cyclist named

The intersection of Washdyke Flat Rd and State Highway 1.

A cyclist who died in a collision with a car in South Canterbury has been named.

'A very sad day' in Pareora

Janna Visser-Cooper and granddaughter Charlotte Visser, 12, are sad to hear the news the Pareora campus of Timaru South ...

Pareora community in shock with news the township's school campus is closing.

Two in hospital after crash

Two women were taken to hospital after a crash in Waimate, South Canterbury. (File photo)

Two women have been taken to Timaru Hospital after a two-car crash in Waimate.

Otago

Multicultural council formed

The first international pot-luck dinner for the crew behind the newly formed Lakes District Multicultural Council. Back ...

The group is planning pot luck dinners, workshops, festivals and cultural celebrations, including the likes of Oktoberfest.

Cadbury's free choc tour slammed

Cadbury is going on a nationwide tour promoting Dairy Milk chocolate, just a few months after closing its Dunedin factory.

It's billed as a road trip to "bring Kiwis together", but Cadbury's charm offensive is leaving a bitter aftertaste in Dunedin.

Wanaka's Bullock Creek stoush continues

Mike Theelen says the council is not all to blame for sedimentation overflow.

Wanaka Residents Association president Roger Gardiner challenges Queenstown Lakes District Council chief executive Mike Theelen on Bullock Creek.

Crash survivor attacked

Queenstown man Jesse Boulay shows bruising after he was punched in a night club by a stranger on Saturday morning.

A man who survived a car crash eight years ago was attacked in a Queenstown club on the weekend.

Southland

School bans beanies video

Southland man Daniel McLean is upset his daughter, who is a pupil at Central Southland College in Winton, and is not ...

Students not allowed to wear beanies to Southland school, even on frosty mornings.

Crash survivor attacked

Queenstown man Jesse Boulay shows bruising after he was punched in a night club by a stranger on Saturday morning.

A man who survived a car crash eight years ago was attacked in a Queenstown club on the weekend.

Ute snaps pole in half

20052018 News Photo: CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF News: Generic photos. Hamilton Central Police Station.

A ute has smashed into a power pole, snapping it in half, near Clinton in south Otago.

Bodybuilder off to world champs

Southland bodybuilder Maria Oliphant-O'Donnell has been selected to represent New Zealand at the Natural Athletic ...

Maria Oliphant-O'Donnell will represent New Zealand at the Natural Athletic Committee World Championships.

